Arthur Freydin helps Small Businesses pivot as Social Media Ad Trends Evolve
As marketing on social media continues to shift, Arthur Freydin advises that small businesses can use help navigating the complex landscape.NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business marketing is never one size fits all, and in the social ad arena, what works for one small business is rarely a definitive playbook for all. Arthur Freydin, a performance marketing specialist based in New York City, sees the current shifts in the digital ad space as ones making it even more essential for small businesses to seek help for ad services when explosive growth is the primary goal.
Arthur Freydins looks at developing ad challenges
In the digital ad space, there is a great opportunity for growth. When small businesses are looking to scale quickly, boutique marketing firms, such as Arthur Freydin's Tandem Marketing, use social ads to drive a large number of customers to a business in a short time frame. This leads to increased sales, enhanced marketing efforts, and even more sales.
With customers starting out with ad spends as low as $3,000 per month, the range of businesses seeking growth via social ads is vast.
Arthur Freydin says many of these small businesses have a valid product and exceptional service, but it is still possible for them to get lost in the digital ad landscape, particularly on social media platforms.
Larger platforms, such as Meta, have distinctive ad policies and rules. There are also unwritten rules advertisers eventually learn and incorporate as best ad practices. For a new business, learning all of these nuances can be both a time drain and a waste of initial ad spend as campaigns flounder.
In Freydin's own company, a "BASIC" approach is used to drive results.
A closer look at BASIC
BASIC is a clever acronym breaking down the key components of Freydin's advertising strategy.
It involves setting a baseline and consistently measuring return on investment and return on ad spend, or ROI and RoAS, from the beginning of the advertising campaign. Dynamic ads are required to lower customer acquisition costs and cost-per-click. The most successful ads are then scaled. Ineffective ads are removed from the rotation. Intelligence is shared among company leadership, and Tandem Marketing collaborates with all stakeholders, including internal marketing teams.
Nestled within those basics is the intelligence of consistent experience serving a variety of ads from clients in many industries. Arthur Freydin says this insight is often needed when new changes are announced on major platforms.
In 2021, Meta unveiled several upcoming and in-progress changes, including limitations on keyword categorization to prevent ads from targeting consumer groups based on certain classes of information. Additional changes from cell phone manufacturers limit the tracking capabilities of apps and social media services, further altering the competitive landscape.
For the average small business without a well-staffed marketing department, the time and energy required to pivot when these shifts occur makes it impossible to scale effectively while maintaining other areas of the business.
Arthur Freydin advises this is where a boutique marketing firm shines. As social media ads continue to evolve, the importance of outside partnerships for smaller enterprises will continue to grow.
