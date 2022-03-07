Bay View Analytics to share new findings on the present and future of Open Educational Resources

Bay View Analytics

Presentations will discuss the future of OER, with analysis and predictions based on recent survey results.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay View Analytics will be exploring the future of open educational resources (OER) in a series of webinars and conference presentations. Our presentations will cover our latest research on OER, the culmination of multiple surveys of faculty and administrators. They will offer an overview of OER landscape, as well as predictions for the future, based on prevailing trends. These presentations and our research are supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and conduced in part with a number of partners, including Online Learning Consortium, WCET, among others.

Webinar: The Ease of Growing OER Adoption

Time: March 8, 1:00pm - 2:00pm (ET)

Webinar: How is the Pandemic Affecting the Future of OER?

Time: March 15, 1:00pm - 2:00pm (ET)

OLC Innovate 2022

Session Title: The three projected futures for Open Educational Resources

Presentation Time: March 30, 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM (ET)

Additional information on the presentations is available on the Bay View Analytics conference page. The most recent and prior reports supporting these presentations on open educational resources are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html, and those covering distance learning at www.bayviewanalytics.com/faculty.html.



About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics’ consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information or contact us at info@bayviewanalytics.com.

