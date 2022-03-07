Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,011 in the last 365 days.

Bay View Analytics to share new findings on the present and future of Open Educational Resources

Bay View Analytics logo

Bay View Analytics

Presentations will discuss the future of OER, with analysis and predictions based on recent survey results.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay View Analytics will be exploring the future of open educational resources (OER) in a series of webinars and conference presentations. Our presentations will cover our latest research on OER, the culmination of multiple surveys of faculty and administrators. They will offer an overview of OER landscape, as well as predictions for the future, based on prevailing trends. These presentations and our research are supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and conduced in part with a number of partners, including Online Learning Consortium, WCET, among others.

Webinar: The Ease of Growing OER Adoption
Time: March 8, 1:00pm - 2:00pm (ET)

Webinar: How is the Pandemic Affecting the Future of OER?
Time: March 15, 1:00pm - 2:00pm (ET)

OLC Innovate 2022
Session Title: The three projected futures for Open Educational Resources
Presentation Time: March 30, 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM (ET)

Additional information on the presentations is available on the Bay View Analytics conference page. The most recent and prior reports supporting these presentations on open educational resources are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html, and those covering distance learning at www.bayviewanalytics.com/faculty.html.


About Bay View Analytics
Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics’ consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information or contact us at info@bayviewanalytics.com.

Media Contact
Bay View Analytics
+1 508-667-7738
email us here

You just read:

Bay View Analytics to share new findings on the present and future of Open Educational Resources

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.