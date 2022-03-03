Baker-Polito Administration Appoints Four New Members to the Board of Registration of Social Workers 

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration announced today the appointment of four new members to the Board of Registration of Social Workers. Each bring years of experience and their own individual social work professional expertise to assist them in establishing standards, investigating, and enforcing licensing regulations. These appointments reflect the most diverse and experienced Board of Registration of Social Workers in the history of the board since it was formed in 1978.

Governor Charlie Baker appointed Quanesha A. Boykins, LCSW, Response Worker for the Department of Children and Families; Scune T. Carrington, LICSW, Director for Integrated Care at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers; Yvonne Ruiz, LICSW, Professor of Social Work at Salem State University; and Marie-Andrée Pierre-Victor, LICSW, Clinical Director of the Behavioral Health Department at Codman Square Health Center.

“Each of these four professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of social work to serve on the Board of Registration of Social Workers, and we appreciate their willingness to dedicate their time to supporting the care and safety of residents of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The added diversity and expertise of these new members is key to ensuring the Board reflects the individuals it serves.”

“These four individuals each have different life, educational and professional experiences, and bring a diverse range of knowledge and skills to the Board of Registration of Social Workers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “A diverse board will expand insight, knowledge and practices when making decisions and we are happy to welcome these new members.”

“We are pleased to have four new board members, each of whom will bring important social work professional expertise and diverse experiences representative of the candidates they license,” said Health and Human Services Secretary and social worker Marylou Sudders “The increase in diversity on the Board resulting from these new appointments will ensure equity is at the forefront of social work we provide to residents of the Commonwealth.”

About the Board of Registration of Social Workers Members:

Quanesha A. Boykins

Quanesha is a response worker for the Department of Children and Families and has been with the Department for over five years. Prior to her current role, Quanesha spent time as an Intake and Response Intern, an Adoption Social Worker Intern, an Area Resource Coordinator and an Ongoing Social Worker.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Boston University, Quanesha went on to Simmons University where she earned a Master of Social Work. She is a recipient of the DCF Commissioner’s Award S.O.A.R, the Governor’s Citation Award and the Book Award Scholarship from the Greater Boston Association of Black Social Workers.

Quanesha is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), is a facilitator of the Family Nurturing Program and a Fellow with the DCF Fellowship program.

Scune T. Carrington

Scune is the Director of Integrated Care at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and has had previous roles as a Director of a Behavioral Health Community Partner Program, Program Manager and Grant Manager. Scune is also the founder, owner, and lead clinician at BennuCare LLC where she is responsible for providing counseling services and clinical supervision.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, a Master of Social Work degree from Boston College and a Doctor of Health Science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She is a recipient of the Boston College Dean Leadership Award.

Scune is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and is a Board member of the National Association of Social Workers, MA- Chapter, the Massachusetts Medical Society-Committee on Oral Health, the Oral Health Advocacy task force and the MassHealth Dental advisory committee.

Yvonne Ruiz

Yvonne is a Professor of Social Work and a Chairperson at the School of Social Work at Salem State University. She has prior experience as a MSW Program Coordinator, Assistant Professor of Social Work, social worker and medical social worker.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, a Master of Arts degree from New York University, a Master of Social Work degree from Boston College and a Ph.D. in Applied Developmental and Educational Psychology from Boston College.

Yvonne is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and is the Board of Directors President of the National Association of Social Workers - Massachusetts Chapter and a member of the Association of Latino Social Work Educators. She has several publications, has participated in research, trainings, evaluations and grant projects.

Marie-Andrée Pierre-Victor

Marie-Andrée is the Clinical Director of the Behavioral Health Department at Codman Square Health Center and is a Private Practitioner. She has prior experience as a Psychotherapist, Social Worker, Respite Care Coordinator, Senior Case Supervisor and Behavioral Training Specialist.

She earned a bachelor's degree and a Master of Social Work degree from Boston College and an Advanced Certification in the Treatment of Psychological Trauma and Certification in Cognitive and Behavioral Interventions from Boston University. She was nominated for the National Association of Social Workers MA Member Highlight.

Marie-Andrée is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and is the President of the Haitian Mental Health Network in Boston. She is a former member of the Field Education Advisory Board at Simmons College School of Social Work, the Education Advisory Board at Boston University School of Social Work and the former Board Chair at the Association of Haitian Women in Boston.

About the Board of Registration of Social Work

The Board of Registration of Social Work protects the public through regulation of the practice in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It determines eligibility for admission to examinations for social work, conducts examinations and licenses qualified individuals at one of four levels of licensure (Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, LICSW; Licensed Certified Social Worker, LCSW; Licensed Social Worker, LSW; Licensed Social Work Associate, LSWA). Social workers provide services to consumers as defined by the statutes and described in the regulations. Generally, social work professionals provide services to individuals, couples, families, groups, and communities directed towards specific goals.

