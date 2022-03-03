Submit Release
Pongo Inu Introduces A New Deflationary Technique to Ethereum Blockchain

Pongo Inu is a highly deflationary token on the Ethereum blockchain that keeps pumping through the use of true deflationary techniques and additional revenue generation .The Pongo tokenomics is designed to generate a passive income stream and stand out as a serious meme coin.

/EIN News/ -- Bordeaux, France, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most important steps that Pongo Inu ($Pongo) aims to do is to create a strong and engaged  community of holders that will spread the word on the possibilities that $Pongo has to offer.



How does the $Pongo tokenomics work?

The $Pongo tokenomics charge a 12% tax on all transactions that are distributed to reflections, marketing,  treasury and development.

The funds from the treasury will be used for the benefit of all holders by investing in different strategies like stablecoin stacking , yield farms , investment in Low -Medium cap altcoins and blue chip NFTs. The revenue generated will be injected back into $Pongo raising the floor price .

90% of profits made from investing will be used  for buy backs and burns , the remaining 10% of the profits will be compounded in the same  investing strategies therefore making more volume .

An innovative idea from a dedicated team

$Pongo developers offer crypto enthusiasts a low cap moonshot opportunity. The team promises that they will be here for the long run giving trust in the community while ensuring that all holders get what they deserve .

Since it  launched the Pongo team has completed  the main goals from Stage one in the road map and continues working towards  its  goals. The project is rug-pull resistant giving crypto investors the trust they need  as the contract was renounced and 100% of  liquidity is locked for 6 months .

Media Contact:

Pongo Inu
Email: contact@pongoinu.io
Website: https://www.pongoinu.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pongoinutoken
Telegram: https://t.me/pongoinutoken


