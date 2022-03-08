Startup Uses Platform to Raise Funds for Kids in Ukraine
When a lot of people give, it can really make a difference, with very little investment.”COUPEVILLE, WA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local startup, 52andChange, is using its new platform (www.52andChange.org) to raise as many $1 - $10 donations between March 7 - 20 as they can to support Voices of Children, a Ukrainian charity that is providing psychological and evacuation assistance to children and families in Ukraine. The 52andChange platform will tally small donations as they come in and provide Voices of Children with the total amount raised at the end of the campaign.
— Alix Roos, Co-Founder
“52andChange started from the basic premise that if we all give a little together, we can change the world,” said Alix Roos, Co-Founder. “We are a small team with a big dream… that if 10,000 or 100,000 or a million people joined together to give a buck or two to a changemaking nonprofit, the impact could be enormous. Right now, people are holding tight to their wallets, but the vast majority can still give a buck and change to help. When a lot of people give, it can really make a difference, with very little investment.”
Until this week, 52andChange has been featuring a different weekly U.S.-based nonprofit. However, when the invasion of Ukraine began, they decided to shift focus to a campaign. Said Roos, “My ten-year-old daughter asked me if 52andChange could try to help, and our team began looking into charities working with children on the frontline. We found Voices of Children.”
52andChange is also providing a $3,500 match for all donations that come in. “We hope we can spread the news and raise a significant amount of money through a lot of people giving a little. We hope the people who have the capacity to give larger amounts directly to charities do, but for those who can’t give a lot, or want to participate in a collective giving campaign, our platform caps at a $10 gift — but you can also choose to give just $1. At 52andChange it’s how we give together, not who can give the most.” 52andChange hopes to watch dollar donations multiply as the word spreads throughout the campaign, so everyone can come together and provide meaningful funding for families who are suffering in Ukraine.
About 52andChange:
52andChange LLC is a new platform that supports nonprofits through large-scale microgiving. Through “collective giving,” supporters become changemakers alongside their online community by giving $1-$10 to a weekly vetted charity. The small investment coupled with the impact creates a catalyst for more giving. Featured nonprofits receive all donations, and a standard credit card processing fee is added to the total at checkout along with a voluntary tip for 52andChange.
