Motlow State Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program
Motlow State will provide Amazon hourly employees access to seven programs of study.
Motlow is pleased to be able to offer high-quality, in-demand programs that lead directly to employment. ”LYNCHBURG, TN, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motlow State Community College announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to coursework in Entrepreneurship, Digital Agronomy, Information Systems/Cyber Security, Medical Office Technology, Nursing, Mechatronics, and Robotics.
— Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence
“Motlow is pleased to be able to offer high quality, in-demand programs that lead directly to employment. Amazon’s leadership in programs such as this benefit entire communities for generations and that is a cornerstone of the mission of Motlow State,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence.
Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.
“We’re looking forward to Motlow State Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice
For more information on Motlow State Community College, visit: www.mscc.edu
About Motlow State Community College
Motlow State is a comprehensive two-year community college offering associate degrees for transfer and workforce preparation. It serves an 11-county service area encompassing much of southern middle Tennessee. Classes are offered on four campuses – Moore County, McMinnville, Fayetteville, and Smyrna – and via various other delivery formats including an expansive program of synchronous and asynchronous online options.
Tennessee’s Community Colleges is a system of 13 colleges offering a high-quality, affordable, convenient, and personal education to prepare students to achieve their educational and career goals in two years or less. The system offers associate degree and certificate programs, workforce development programs, and transfer pathways to four-year degrees. For more information, please visit us online at tbr.edu or visit Motlow at mscc.edu.
Robin Lee
Motlow State Community College
+1 931-393-1742
email us here