Save Max International Now Open for Business in India
Save Max has proven itself once again as a winning global brand in real estate.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Max has proven itself once again as a winning global brand in real estate. After proving its strong presence in Canada with 56 franchise offices, it will now be operational in 4 major cities in India.
The offices will be inaugurated by mid-March 2022 in Noida, Delhi, and Jalandhar initially. Save Max is an iconic real estate brand in Canada and since 2010 it has established over 700 professional real estate agents with major presence in the province of Ontario and in Alberta. It has sold over $7.5 billion (Canadian dollars) in cumulative transactions since 2010. Save Max has now ventured into India bringing its true entrepreneurial spirit with its unique 4-pillar model.
Mr. Kamal Tomar, VP Global Franchise Operations, says “Domestic sales combined with international investment, the pre and post-landing settlement programs for new immigrants, and the leads for primary markets in India, provide a strong four-pronged approach for assured success. Our low-cost but high returns on investment model has attracted many budding entrepreneurs.”
“Save Max is also looking at expansion into other Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Also in the second half of 2022, we are looking to expand into cities in Southern and Eastern India” he added.
CEO Mr. Raman Dua is already a household name and says “We believe in growing together. Our franchise owner operators are extremely satisfied with the special support that we offer which includes intensive training, marketing and sales skill building, leadership skills, recruitment and retention techniques. I personally lead and mentor my new agents so they develop confidence which leads to their success.” He further added “Now is a great time to lead expansion into international markets, diversify and develop investments globally. We will also make in roads into USA under Phase II of our global expansion plan.”
The core business of Save Max will be in the real estate sector with the focus on primary pre-construction markets in a more organized manner than what is currently seen in India. We will be bringing opportunities for Indian investors to explore the strong Canadian real estate markets as well as offer opportunities in the primary markets in Indian real estate sector.
Save Max will also offer Settlement Services for international students and landed immigrants coming to Canada. Our service model will include guidance to the clients, prior to departure from the home country. This will include information on documents needed to be carried when migrating, orientation on what to expect at the port of entry, when arriving in Canada for first time and overall view of life in Canada. These services will be a complete range right from airport pick up to accommodation to job search and assisting in obtaining government identification such as driver’s licenses, social insurance cards, etc. According to Stats Canada, an estimated 411,000 immigrants will be accepted into Canada in 2022-23 and these people will require settlement services.
Save Max is constantly growing and expanding and has much more interesting news so stay connected and visit our website and social media pages.
About Save Max:
Save Max and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 is one of the fastest growing profit-making companies in Canada. Till date, Save Max has a proven track record of C$ 7.5 billion sales volume with 11,000+ transactions in past 11 years. Save Max has revolutionized the industry standards in real estate and is currently operating with a strong & professional team of 650+ Real Estate Agents, 56 franchisees across Canada & India. Save Max is working towards expanding its base internationally and has registered its trademark in 11+ countries including India, and U.S.A.
