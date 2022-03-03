Trusted Caskets Brings Innovations and Convenient Solutions for The Consumers in The Funeral Industry

Rising funeral costs, profit-oriented services, and shortage of funeral goods affect bereaved families. Trusted Caskets, a people-focused service, rises to the occasion with affordable funeral products, quality caskets, and an ethical business model.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, United States, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Caskets is changing the landscape of how the funeral industry conducts business by providing affordable casket prices and on-time delivery to a funeral homes across the US. So far, this casket company has managed to dismantle some of the rigid processes that go into purchasing caskets. Brick-and-mortar stores often discourage families from seeking caskets online. That's because it cuts deeply into their precious bottom line. Trusted Caskets, meanwhile, impose significantly fewer markups and reduce the risk of short supply. They accomplish this thanks to the direct-to-customer approach that focuses their service on the consumer's needs, not only the business's profits.



Tackling Rising Costs of Funeral Arrangements:

The funeral industry and associated services continue to exhibit higher levels of commercialization each year. Profit-oriented sales and expensive funeral services are almost part and parcel of arranging funerals today. With reports of shortages in funeral goods across the US ever-growing, innovative caskets services like Trusted Caskets offer people unique solutions for addressing funeral needs.Find out how this casket company serves its customers in new meaningful ways.

According to National Funeral Directors Association, in the last five years alone, the funeral cost rose by over 13.98%. Trusted Caskets assure much lower prices for their funeral products compared to the funeral homes, it served as a much-needed reprieve for families undergoing tragedy and devastation. Trusted Casket company offers affordable prices for funeral caskets and even free delivery to the local funeral homes.

There's no doubt that funeral expenses continue rising along with inflation rates every year, and Trusted Caskets is among the few providers offering affordable caskets prices for families facing these obstacles. They're truly aware of how funeral costs can shoot through the roof. Basic funeral home services like transfer of remains, embalming, hearse service, memorial, etc., all require additional fees. Families are often left with fewer funds for the coffin with all these funeral bills. Trusted Caskets extend helpful discounts on a wide variety of caskets and coffins for both burial and cremation. Whether you need burial caskets, cremation caskets, or coffins with fine finishes and pretty interiors, they likely have a discounted option available. Grieving families can save several thousands of dollars on discount caskets on the company's website. Considering the vast budget funerals often require, that's a massive amount saved.

Meeting Supply Amidst Caskets Shortage:

The increase in death rates across the country, while unfortunate, is sadly true. While there are recurring causes of death like terminal illnesses, the advent of COVID-19 drastically increased the numbers in the last two years or so. The CDC's COVID Data Tracker reveals that nearly a million people have lost their lives to this unwelcome virus in the US alone. That's almost a million more than the number of deaths anticipated during pre-pandemic seasons. Naturally, funeral services and vendors struggled to meet the requirements posed by such a large section of the population. That's when casket services like Trusted Caskets stepped into tip the scales in the consumer's favor.

With the funeral industry buckling under the increased demand for items like caskets, the supply chain further weakened. This meant that caskets were in short supply and people had to scramble for available models. Trusted Caskets actively removed the 'middle-man' and offered consumers direct access to both budget-friendly coffins and premium caskets.

Many funeral homes continue trying to cash in on the opportunity by making the customers feel obligated to buy caskets from them. With supply running low, families may purchase expensive caskets from all-in-one funeral packages at high prices. Fortunately, companies like Trusted Caskets cut through the confusion by offering quality caskets in a fair and legitimate purchase. Trusted Caskets also leverage Federal laws that state that consumers need not feel compelled to buy coffins from funeral homes. So, families can still rely on funeral homes for additional services while securing better deals on high-quality caskets with Trusted Caskets.

Timely Availability:

Planning a funeral is a complex task, which includes many aspects, including on-time casket delivery. Trusted Caskets offer blazing fast delivery speeds even for destinations beyond their local scene. Orders take a maximum of a couple of days, with the next-day delivery option if the customer requests this. Ordering from some "big-box retailer" often comes with delayed arrival or risks of product damage from transportation by a middle man. Families cannot risk getting the casket late or damaged with funerals already planned. Trusted Caskets found a creative workaround for addressing these issues, and they deliver the products with their drivers and partner up with most freight forwarders and some airlines in the US to ensure on-time delivery. All their caskets come with quality guarantees. With the free return or exchange policy, the customers rest assured they get a high-quality casket for their loved one funeral.

Trusted Caskets provides deliveries free of cost for many destinations if that wasn't enough. So, you save precious funds that can go into other expenses while receiving a casket that's top-quality and not even a day late.

A People-friendly Solution:

The funeral industry and associated services continue to exhibit higher levels of commercialization each year. Profit-oriented sales and expensive funeral services are almost part and parcel of arranging funerals today. With reports of shortages in funeral goods across the US ever-growing, innovative caskets services like Trusted Caskets offer people unique solutions for addressing funeral needs. There's no doubt that traditional funeral homes may express reservations towards these innovative methods of availing of funeral caskets. But people-orientated service Trusted Caskets continue to bring healthy innovations to conventional funeral services thanks to their people-oriented and consumer-friendly business model.

Website: https://trustedcaskets.com





Name: Tim N. Organization: Trusted Caskets Phone: (800)950-4042