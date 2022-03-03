Online Video Platform Market is Expected to Reach $915 Million by 2025

Allied Market Research - Logo

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 20.40%, owing to surge of internet connectivity due to decrease in data cost and rise in popularity.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Online Video Platform Market in Media and Entertainment by Type (Video Analytics, Video Content Delivery Network, Video Content Management, Mobile Video, Live Streaming, and Others), Application (Video Sharing, Commercial Video Platforms, and Others) and End User (Individual, Content Creators, and Brands and Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

It presents an in-depth analysis of the global online video platform market in media and entertainment by assessing the prevailing market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, & opportunities, market projections for the coming years, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, and vendor landscape. According to Allied, the global online video platform market was pegged at $254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $915 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.50% from 2018 to 2025.

The global online video platform market in media and entertainment is expected to witness an exponential growth in future owing to the growing use of online video platform in media and entertainment market for online video advertising, surge in internet connectivity on mobile phones, investment in creation of online videos, and high scope for live streaming of video content. However, the market is hampered by the availability of open source and free online video platforms in the market. Furthermore, rise in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are expected to play an important role in the development of the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2947

The report bifurcates the type segment into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video, live streaming, and others. The video content management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and would continue to dominate the global market in terms of revenue through 2025. However, the live streaming segment is expected to supersede the video content management segment in terms of growth rate through 2025 by growing at a CAGR of 22.30%.

The application areas discussed in the report include video sharing, commercial video platforms, and others. The video sharing segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. However, the commercial video platform could be fruitful in future, as it is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The report assesses the online video platform in media and entertainment market based on end users into individual, content creators, and brands & enterprises. The brands & enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to amass $418 million by 2025. However, the individual segment is likely to grow at the highest rate through 2025.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2947

The competition in the global online video platform in media and entertainment industry is high and is dominated by market players such as Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions. These companies have adopted various strategies such as new product launches and partnerships to sustain their position in the industry.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

2. Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.