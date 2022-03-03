Heart Valves Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 15.98 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7%

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Heart Valves Market are Abbott, LivaNova PLC, CryoLife Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Other Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " Heart Valves Market " is expected to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2026, on account of the advent of customized Heart Valvess. A Heart Valves allows blood to flow in only one direction through the heart. Blood passes through a valve before leaving every chamber of the heart. These valves helps to abstain the backward flow of blood. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Heart Valves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, and Others), and Repair), By Valve Type (Tissue Valve and Mechanical Valve), By Procedure (Surgical and Transcatheter), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" discusses the market and its growth parameters in details.

As per this report, the market value was USD 6.58 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2019 and 2026.





Major Industry Developments of the Heart Valves Market Include:

May 2017 – Symetis SA was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation for the expansion of the company’s product portfolio.

September 2019 – The pivotal trial called TRILUMINATE for the evaluation of TriClip was launched by Abbott. TriClip is a transcatheter tricuspid valve repair used in the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 11.7% 2026 Value Projection USD 15.98 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 6.58 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 155 Segments covered By Product Type, By Valve Type, By Geography Growth Drivers Increase in Number of Heart Valves Surgery to Drive Market The increasing number of replacement and repair heart surgeries, especially minimally invasive surgeries, are the key factors boosting the cardiac valve market growth. The cardiac valve market is anticipated to expand during the projected horizon owing to the introduction of new products in the market.





Market Drivers



Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Will Add Impetus

Rise in sedentary lifestyle, adoption of irregular eating habits and the increasing preference for ready-to-eat food have resulted in a number of cholesterol and obesity cases. This acts as a major Heart Valves market growth factor. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to various cardiovascular disorders is also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast period.

However, the complications associated with Heart Valves repair and replacement surgeries may retract many patients from opting for this surgery. This may hamper the overall market growth. Nevertheless, the advent of latest technology, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and launch of innovative products are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





This report focuses on Heart Valves Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries will Add Impetus

Rise in sedentary lifestyle, adoption of irregular eating habits and the increasing preference for ready-to-eat food have resulted in a number of cholesterol and obesity cases. This acts as a major Heart Valves market growth factor. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to various cardiovascular disorders is also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast period.

However, the complications associated with Heart Valves repair and replacement surgeries may retract many patients from opting for this surgery. This may hamper the overall market growth. Nevertheless, the advent of latest technology, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and launch of innovative products are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Heart Valves Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.





Leading Players operating in the Heart Valves Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

LivaNova PLC

CryoLife Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Other Players





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Heart Valve Disease – For Key Countries Reimbursement Scenario For Key Countries Regulatory Scenario For Key Countries Technological Advancement in Heart Valve Market New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Heart Valve Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Replacement Aortic Mitral Others Repair Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Valve Type Tissue Valve Mechanical Valve Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Surgical Transcatheter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!

