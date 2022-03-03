The City of East St. Louis Begins Plans To Remake Public Housing
The East St. Louis Housing Authority, the City of East St. Louis and McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS) apply for a Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant
Angela Russell Perry is an excellent choice to lead the Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis. This Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant would be a game changer for East St. Louis.”EAST ST. LOUIS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (ESLHA) has come under new leadership with Angela Russell-Perry who has been appointed as the Interim Executive Director by Mayor Robert Eastern. Her appointment was effective November 22, 2021.
— Mayor Robert Eastern
“ESLHA operates on the moral principle that everyone deserves safe, affordable, and decent housing. We are dedicated to improving lives and revitalizing neighborhoods by providing modern, quality and affordable housing options,” Russell Perry says. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Interim Executive Director, and to work alongside our dedicated Board of Commissioners to help meet the housing needs of residents throughout East St. Louis.”
“Angela Russell Perry is an excellent choice to lead the Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis” says Mayor Robert Eastern. “She is aligned with my vision to bring transformational developments to our beloved city along with unquestionable ethics and standards that are needed to lead this critical organization. This Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant would be a game changer for East St. Louis.”
ESLHA, the City of East St. Louis, and McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc. (MBS) submitted the widely sought-after $50 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation (CNI) grant to aid in revitalization, transforming Downtown East St. Louis, Emerson Park, and the Olivette Park neighborhoods. This ambitious plan targets the downtown business district, and Samuel Gompers Homes, one of the City’s oldest public housing developments with a one for one replacement of 232 units.
The Choice Neighborhood Initiative is a pathway to assist in rebuilding and transforming severely distressed neighborhoods. For years, the absence of adequate resources, and funding has plagued the once vibrant community of East St. Louis. Applications were submitted on February 15, 2022, for one of US Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s signature initiatives to address communities suffering from systemic poverty and disinvestment.
About ESLHA: Located at 700 N 20th Street, East St. Louis Illinois. ESLHA is the designated public housing agency in the city of East St. Louis. Everyone deserves safe, affordable housing. The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (ESLHA) provides public housing to low-income residents throughout the City of East St. Louis. We aim to recognize residents as our ultimate customers, maintain a competitive housing stock, and provide excellence in housing services.
ESLHA (www.eslha.org) is governed by a five-member board of commissioners. ESLHA is a member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (www.nahro.org).
