How to start an apparel brick & Mortar Retail store in 2022
An apparel brick & mortar store must leverage a consumer-centric business approach.
The apparel industry is quite volatile, and hence startups have a huge opportunity to disrupt this market and make a place for themselves. All you need is a creative mind and a unique approach to offering delightful products to attract consumers.
Many aspects are to be taken into account for running a successful business nowadays, out of which focusing on the consumer's satisfaction is vital. To say it all, the apparel retailers should focus on making the product sales an amazing experience for the consumers. When the customers are satisfied with "your products and services", they indirectly offer you an opportunity to retain them.
Apparel and fashion industry in UAE
UAE is an emerging name in the textile and fashion sector. It encompasses many textiles like woven, knitted, non-woven, and many other varieties. The range of luxury clothing is also diversifying in the UAE market. Business consultants in UAE have stated that the economic conditions and the trade equations have favoured the market, thus brightening the country's future in the fashion industry. According to the Statista Market Forecast, the revenue in the fashion industry for UAE is estimated to increase at an annual growth rate of 11.88% by 2025 and hence can reach a market volume of $3,662 million.
The apparel business is favourable in UAE due to the initiatives by the government related to tax exemptions, infrastructure development, and much more. In addition, the apparel industry in Dubai is also booming due to other aspects like the lack of restrictions on profit, pocket-friendly import duty, competitive labour costs, and low corporate taxes.
Major trends of 2022 in the fashion industry
Pandemic has affected our lives totally, including our fashion industry. Here are some biggest trends in the fashion industry in terms of technology and customer experience:
Digitization
Before the pandemic, digital channels had already become a leading trend in the fashion industry. Through the pandemic, this trend has now become permanent. To capture a larger share of the fashion market, both established and emerging brands have increased their online presence.
When discussing digitization, using analytics and big data is a good idea, especially for fashion. The fashion industry's trends change faster; hence, big data analytics techniques like sentiment analysis can monitor market trends on social media. Big data also offers vital details to designers, thus enabling them to build things that will do well in the market. Using a data-driven segmentation model can also help retailers create more personalized products and marketing strategies. Big data can also be implemented in the brick & mortar store to embrace the omnichannel approach. Businesses can see significant improvement in their revenue by considering an omnichannel strategy. For instance, Burberry is one such brand that delivers the best omnichannel experience according to Webcredible and got a great rating with 75.4 out of a possible 100. In contrast, other brands only got a very average rating. Burberry got this high rating about digital technologies that they have incorporated. Since most of their customers use Instagram, they partnered with this social media app. They came up with Instagram Checkout to enable customers to buy products with one click, even without leaving Instagram. They are also one of the few brands with their complete catalogue available on WeChat. To keep up with the technology innovation, they have partnered with Chinese tech business Tencent to blend social media with retail and launch a social retail store. Business startups ( https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/services/business-model-development/ ) and retailers can take inspiration from Burberry's omnichannel strategy as the future of retail lies in digitization. Brick and mortar stores can implement big data and digital technologies for more efficient online-to-offline connections, and at the same time to offer more personalized shopping experiences, including content and value-added services.
Artificial intelligence
Brands' use of artificial intelligence has increased in recent years as they analyze customer data, boost sales, forecast trends, and provide inventory guidance. Many fashion brands have implemented AI chat technology on their website to improve customer experience and offer customized product suggestions.
Internet of things (IoT)
IoT has been one of the emerging technologies in fashion. As this is an emerging technology, it has a promising outlook. The Internet of Things primarily streamlines the tasks for business owners. For example, if you have difficulty managing the inventory and disposing of the headstock, then with IoT, you can optimize new technologies and manufacture large quantities on demand. It also allows for more efficient management of inventory with the help of its tracking feature. With the IoT, you can even enable a unique shopping experience for "your customers". That is, you can use analytics to enhance the physical shopping experience in "your retail store".
The technological shift in the brick and mortar retail trends
The COVID crisis has proven to be adrenaline for the emergence of innovation and technology in the retail sector. As a result, both brick & mortar and eCommerce business trends in 2022 will be more focused on the use of technology in every sector and mainly the fashion industry.
The fact that now consumers are provided with a wide variety of products on a single platform has helped them break down the complex procedure of buying things. It was a pleasure earlier; it has now become the journey of discovery. The social disruption created by the pandemic has created a Launchpad for retailers to scale their businesses with e-commerce models and the brick and mortar business.
