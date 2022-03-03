Powered Surgical Instrument Market: Large pool of geriatric population and related rise in chronic diseases

Powered Surgical Instrument Market size

powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

High prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market. However, inadequate quality assurance and lack of proper sterilization practices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players analyzed in the report include De Soutter Medical Ltd., Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, Intrauma S.p.A., GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH, and Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Based on power source, the battery-powered instruments segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Depending on application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the handpieces segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global powered surgical instrument market in 2017, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Powered Surgical Instrument Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Powered Surgical Instrument Market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Powered Surgical Instrument Market report?

Q5. Does the Powered Surgical Instrument Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Powered Surgical Instrument Market?

Q7. Does the Powered Surgical Instrument Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Powered Surgical Instrument Market report?

