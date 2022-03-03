Thermoplastic Pipe Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2022-2029

Allied Market Research - Logo

Global Market by Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing applications of thermoplastic pipe across sectors such as oil & gas, chemical, mining & dredging and municipal along with application in deep water and ultra-deep-water is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Greater acceptance of thermoplastic materials in engineering processes and large diameter pipe applications are other important factors expected to drive the demand of the market along the forecast period.

In addition, increasing number of horizontal wells during oil and gas activities is expected to be a major growth opportunity for the thermoplastic pipe market. However, higher production cost of thermoplastic pipes across oil and gas sector coupled with rising safety concerns are the key factors hampering the growth of the market.

Thermoplastic pipes have unique properties such as flexibility, excellent chemical resistance, low installation cost, high mechanical strength, greater flow and rust resistant features. Owing to above unique properties, these pipes are preferred over metal pipes and considered as the best option for oil and gas offshore drilling practices.

The world thermoplastic pipe market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into PVC, PE, PA, PP, PVDF and others. On the basis of applications, the report segments the market into oil & gas, municipal, chemical, mining & dredging. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America & Middle East and Africa.

A detailed analysis of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Key companies profiled in the report include Technip, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., and Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd., among others.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world thermoplastic pipe market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

• Porters five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them

• The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

