UV Light Stabilizer Market Growth Must Triple Due to Technology Innovation

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for wood and plastic coatings for protection against UV radiations is driving the world UV light stabilizer market. In addition, the increasing use of wood and plastics for decking applications has triggered the demand for UV light protection coatings, which in turn drives the UV light stabilizers market.

Asia Pacific is the highest revenue generating region owing to the large industrial base of construction, automobile and packaging industry. Additionally, the increasing awareness and exposure of different objects and materials to UV radiation and its degradation effect on the same would boost the demand for UV light stabilizers.

UV absorbers, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) and quenchers are the types of UV light stabilizers that have significant applications such as coating substrates for flooring, decking, furniture and for interior & exterior parts of automobiles. Additionally, UV light stabilizers have found increased applicability in the packaging industry and in agricultural tapes & films. HALS segment constituted 74% of the overall UV light stabilizer market by value, owing to its already established large adoption base and usability in many applications. HALS are preferred over other stabilizers due to their longer shelf life; thus, boosting the HALS market during the forecast period. UV absorbers, which currently occupy 23% of the total market, are witnessing increased adoption due to their cost-effectiveness, but they can be useful only for short-term exposure. Hydroxy-benzo-phenone and hydroxyl-phenyl-benzotriazole are the most preferred UV absorbers due to the advantage of being suitable for neutral or transparent applications.

A detailed analysis of the UV light stabilizer market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The report outlines the competitive environment of the global UV light stabilizer market and provides a comprehensive study of the key organic and inorganic strategies adopted by key market leaders. Several companies are focusing on product launches and expansions as their key strategies to improve their market foothold. The key companies profiled in the report are ALTANA AG (BYK-Chemie GmbH), BASF SE, Akcros Chemicals Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Mayzo, Inc., Chemtura Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Everlight Chemical Industrial Co., Clariant Ltd. and Lycus Ltd.

Key Findings of UV Light Stabilizer Market:

• The growth of global UV stabilizer market would be supplemented by the increasing demand from the construction, automobile and plastic industry, to protect the exposure of objects and materials to UV radiations

• Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) segment would account for the maximum revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to their durability and usability in different applications

• The boom in the construction industry would lead to rise in the adoption for UV stabilizers in applications like flooring, decking and furniture coatings.

• The Asia-Pacific region had generated around 50% of the total market revenue in 2014 and would continue to maintain this position during the forecast period.