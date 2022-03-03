Essex Healthcare Provider Announces New Fellowship with the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing

Mark Heasman Handing Over A Cheque Of £135,000 To Vice Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster Provide Community Logo

Provide Community, has gifted the University of Essex a cheque for £135,000 to fund a research fellowship with the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing.

At Provide, we are keen to be at the forefront of innovative thinking in the health and wellbeing arena, and funding this research enables us to do this. ” — Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community