Essex Healthcare Provider Announces New Fellowship with the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing
Provide Community, has gifted the University of Essex a cheque for £135,000 to fund a research fellowship with the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing.
At Provide, we are keen to be at the forefront of innovative thinking in the health and wellbeing arena, and funding this research enables us to do this. ”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community interest company, Provide Community, has recently gifted the University of Essex a cheque for £135,000 to fund a research fellowship with the newly launched Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing.
— Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community
To further build upon the existing partnership between Provide Community and the University of Essex, the community healthcare provider has agreed to fund a three-year fellowship at the new Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing.
News of the funding was announced at the launch of Essex’s fourth research institute, where Mark Heasman handed over a cheque for £135,000 to Vice Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster. Over 100 people from across both the health and social care sector attended the event, which celebrated the University’s efforts in bringing together a new community of researchers to support health and wellbeing.
The Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing will invite students to combine artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics with unique medical approaches in their research. The research is likely to evolve in the coming years as the relationship between Provide and Essex University continues to thrive.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive Director of Provide Community, said “It is a real privilege to have such a dynamic and forward-thinking partnership with the University which goes back over more than ten years. At Provide, we are keen to be at the forefront of innovative thinking in the health and wellbeing arena, and funding this research enables us to do this. We are excited about our ongoing partnership and progressing new ideas and approaches.”
Professor Anthony Forster, Vice Chancellor of the University of Essex, said “For many years Provide has supported our community to take on key health challenges through research, employability and knowledge exchange activities. This significant investment is a testament to Provide’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing and quality of life across the East of England. I’m delighted that with this generous donation we can continue this great work together.”
ABOUT PROVIDE COMMUNITY
Established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2011, Provide is a social enterprise with more than a thousand employees and an annual income in the region of £70 million.
With a vision of ‘transforming lives through ‘care, innovation and compassion,’ Provide delivers a broad range of high-quality health and social care services to people in their own homes and at locations including community hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and primary care settings.
As an innovative care provider, Provide also develops and delivers transformation through a growing portfolio of hybrid healthcare services designed to deliver ongoing improvement to accessibility and quality.
As an employee-owned enterprise, members have a say in the future direction of the company and can make suggestions for improvements and influence how profits are reinvested.
Provide also reinvests back into the local community, directly through guidance from its employee stakeholders and governance team. In the last 10 years, Provide has donated £3 million in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations.
