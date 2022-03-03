Craft Beer Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR Of 7% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Craft Beer Market to Bolster the Growth of the XYZ Market Craft Beer Market Analysis Report By Product (Brown Ale, Pale Ale, Porter, Stout, Pale Lager, Pilsner, Marzens, Bocks) By Brewer (American Sour, Non-Alcoholic, Belgian Fruit Lambic, Craft Beer) - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft beer sales are expected to reach US$ 87 Bn as of 2022, according to a recent report by Fact.MR. The industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2032, reaching US$ 174.68 Bn by 2032.



“Craft beer's growing demand for natural ingredients and flavors, in conjunction with increased health consciousness, is resulting in an increase in the use of natural flavors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The surge in demand for more beer styles coupled with increase in per capita income among the target customers has triggered the demand for craft beer in some of the key beer consuming regions.

In the course of the previous five years, the market expanded steadily at a CAGR of nearly 5%, valued at over US$ 81 Bn by the end of the period. Despite declining prospects in 2020 due to COVID-19, growing reliance on instant beverages during lockdown drove major e-commerce companies to partner with leading beverage manufacturers, enhancing the availability of craft beer across a wide range of adult demographics.

Report Attributes Value Estimated value in 2020 US$ 76.3 Bn Estimated value in 2021 US$ 81.64 Bn Forecasted Value in 2022 US$ 89 Bn Projected value in 2032 US$ 174.68 Bn CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032 6.90 %

Many factors are involved in creating the perfect beer or ale. It can be difficult to define what craft beer is, but small, independent breweries are usually the ones producing unique products. A variety of flavors is used for attracting customers, including honey, fruits, tart, sweet and sour, funky flavors and spicy.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing companies can increase revenue and market share through strategic collaborations by meeting consumer demand and increasing production. The end-user can benefit from eco-friendly products thanks to the emergence of new products and technologies.

Constellation Brands, Inc., announced its acquisition of Florida-based brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, in August 2017, reaffirming its plan to dominate the high-end beer sector in the U.S.

With the growing demand for craft beer, AB InBev's venture capital unit, ZX Ventures, opened up a new brewery in Wuhan, China in February 2018.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd.)

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.

Heineken Holding NV.

Squatters Pub and Beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

United Breweries Limited

Key Segments Covered in the Craft Beer Industry Survey

By Product

Brown Ale Craft Beer

Pale Ale Craft Beer

Porter Craft Beer

Stout Craft Beer

Pale Lager Craft Beer

Pilsner Craft Beer

Marzens Craft Beer

Bocks Craft Beer

Other Craft Beer Products



By Brewer

American Sour Craft Beer

Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer

Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer

Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer



Sales Channel

Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries

Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs

Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies

Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies

Australian Craft Brewers Company Stone and Wood was acquired by Lion, one of the major players in the domain of alcoholic beverages, on 9th September 2021. In addition to acquiring Stone and Wood, Lion may be able to acquire Little Dragon, Sunny Seltzer and Fixation by purchasing full ownership of Farmentum Group, the parent company of Stone and Wood.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America is expected to be a lucrative region, accumulating 36% market revenue

Craft beer consumption to increase in Europe, accounting for 41% of global demand, fueled by premium brands.

With a CAGR of 5.2%, microbreweries are expected to retain their prominence through 2032.

Among products, pale ale will experience maximum sales, accounting for 25% of total revenue

Global craft beer market to experience almost 2x from 2022 to 2032



Country-wise-Analysis of Craft Beer Market-

North America is likely to hold the largest share of the growing demand for craft beer until 2032. Europe has been witnessing the growth of craft breweries over the last five years and the increasing growth of the active breweries in the European market can be regarded as the support of craft beer. Premium beers have been a major trend in Europe, thus the demand has also increased dramatically, supporting the market for craft beers in these regions.

Craft beer is growing much more quickly in the Asia-Pacific region than it did last year, which is a great advantage for the industry. In Asia, craft beer sales grew 37.3% in 2019, up from 33.68 % in 2018, which is an advantage for the industry.

Key Benefits for Craft Beer Market:

The report provides an extensive global craft beer market analysis with current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current craft beer market trends and future estimations that help in the evaluation of the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential craft beer segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



