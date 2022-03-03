Specialty and High Performance Film Market to Witness Moderate Growth Rate During 2017 to 2025

Specialty and High Performance Film Market

Polymer films with transparent or opaque are known as specialty and high performance film.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 Recently announced Global Specialty and High Performance Film Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. Packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction are the major end-use industries of specialty and high performance films. These films are gaining major traction across industries, mainly due to their high resistance to chemicals, high tensile strength and high impact resistance.

Growing demand for packaged and frozen food in developed countries, owing rampant growth of end-use industries is expected to provide growth impetus for the specialty and high performance film market during the forecasted period. Moreover, rising demand for disposable food and beverage packaging such as tetra pack products is projected to provide further traction for market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟒.𝟗𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟎,𝟗𝟗𝟗.𝟐𝟓 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞) 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟓.𝟖% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and Global Specialty and High Performance Film Market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the Specialty and High Performance Film industry from the 360 Degree Perspective. Moreover, reconstruction and renovation activities in North America and Europe is expected to boost the specialty and high performance film market. For instance, due to global warming, UV rays protection is one the major challenges for modern glass buildings and complexes. Increasing use of UV rays and sunlight control film is forecasted to drive the film market as per study conducted by Coherent Market Insights.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America accounted for major share in the global specialty and high performance film market both in terms of revenue and volume in 2016 and the trend is estimated to remain the same over the forecast period. In 2016, Asia Pacific held a share of 39.58% in terms of volume, followed by Europe (25.24%). According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, the global construction market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025 which is expected to create a highly conducive environment for growth of the global specialty and high performance film market.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Polyester

Nylon

Fluoropolymers

Polycarbonate

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Barrier

Safety and Security

Decorative

Microporous

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Packaging

Personal care products

Electrical & Electronic

Automobiles

Construction

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Among application, polycarbonate segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Asia Pacific is the largest market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of volume over the forecast period. High glass transition temperature, high impact resistance, and superior durability are the primary characteristics of polycarbonate polymer film. Polycarbonate polymer films find applications in construction materials, electronic components, automotive, and aircrafts among others. The demand for polycarbonate films is expected to increase by the packaging and transporting of doors & window frames and aircraft components. Increasing population in Asia Pacific, increasing construction and renovation activities in emerging and developed economies, and increasing automotive industries are expected to drive the specialty and high performance film market growth over the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The Dow Chemicals Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Bayer AG

Bemis Company Inc.

Evonik Industries

Honeywell International Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sealed Air Corporation

The 3M Company

DuPont

