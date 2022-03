Quinoa Market Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data

The global Quinoa market value was estimated to be USD 61 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12.9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on global Quinoa Market to offer comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends along with key developments in the industry. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.

The global Quinoa Market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyle, improvements in standard of living and rising health conscious populace. Increasing demand for convenience, and going coronavirus pandemic, rising presence for online shopping, and increasing inclination towards veganism and organic and basic food products are fueling global market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Quinoa Market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the leading market players are listed below:

• Adaptive Seeds

• Territorial Seed Company

• Victory Seed Company

• Hancock Seed Company

• The Real Seed Collection Ltd.

• Alter Eco

• Andean Valley Corp

• Quinoa Foods Company

• COMRURAL XXI SRL

• NorQuin

• QUINOABOL

• Keen One Quinoa

• The British Quinoa Company

• Andean Naturals Inc.

• Inca Organics

Market Segmentation:

Quinoa Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Quinoa Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Food Industry

• Cosmetic Industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

Quinoa Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Quinoa Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

