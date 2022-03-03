Innovation Credit Union Canada goes live with new online and mobile banking experience
SASKATCHEWAN & LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Credit Union (ICU) in Canada has launched a new digital banking experience, powered by VeriPark, a global solutions provider dedicatedexclusively to financial services, and Microsoft.
Innovation Credit Union has adopted VeriPark’s VeriChannel Internet Banking and Mobile Banking solutions to provide their 57,000+ members with superior omni-channel banking journeys built seamlessly across multiple devices such as phone, tablet or computer.
The new digital platform presents a simpler, more convenient digital banking experience with a new, improved website and a faster, more intuitive mobile app. It provides easy to use online banking features, like new calculators and savings, loans & mortgage selector tools. Members can now instantly see which loan or mortgage is best for them, what their payments will be and even how they can save money faster. The new banking platform also offers new features that will make it easier for members to manage their own accounts, open new accounts, transfer funds, send interactive transfers and track requests.
This launch is the latest move in Innovation Credit Union’s efforts to become Canada's leading digital credit union. It allows for ICU to truly put their members at the heart of their digital transformation, strengthen the relationship with their members and provide a higher level of member service.
“Innovation has grown to become one of the leading credit unions in Canada,” says Innovation Credit Union CEO, Daniel Johnson. “With this new and improved website and simplified mobile banking app, our goal was to further align to our purpose of simplifying banking for our current and future members.”
“VeriPark is pleased to have enabled Innovation Credit Union with a seamless omnichannel digital banking experience. They are our first client in North America, and over the next two years, we'll be implementing all four of VeriPark's digital banking solutions: VeriChannel, VeriTouch, VeriBranch and VeriLoan,” says Ozkan Erener, CEO at VeriPark. VeriPark’s highly scalable, cloud-based technology securely connects users to their financial institution and helps them manage their information more effectively. We look forward to helping to drive Innovation Credit Union's vision of becoming Canada's leading digital credit union and supporting them in their continued growth.”
About Innovation Credit Union
Headquartered in Saskatchewan, Innovation Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to over 57,000+ members including individuals, businesses, and organizations across the province. In 2017, its membership voted in favor of seeking to become a federal credit union which will enable Innovation to do business anywhere in Canada.
Through the lens of innovation and Responsible Banking, Innovation Credit Union reinvests its profits into delivering economically viable solutions for all Canadians to access mutually beneficial and affordable world class financial products and services – wherever and whenever members need them.
About VeriPark
VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders with its Intelligent Customer Experience suite. With its main offices located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, VeriPark is helping businesses to enhance their customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell capabilities by providing proven, secure and scalable Customer Relationship Management, Omni-Channel Delivery, Branch Automation, Loan Origination and Next Best Action solutions. VeriPark works collaboratively with clients to develop innovative technology strategies and solutions, which touch millions of people every day, and bring the promise of digital transformation to life.
