Chlorobenzene Market Share, Production, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2028

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for chlorobenzene from the chemical industry & rising consumption in the APAC region have resulted in boosting the Chlorobenzene market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Chlorobenzene Market is forecast to reach USD 3,286.0 Million by 2028. Chlorobenzene can be described as a flammable, colorless liquid organic compound, which has an aromatic, almond-like odor. The compound is the simplest member of the class of mono chlorobenzenes. In context to its traits, some of this organic compound is dissolvable in water, but it quickly evaporates in the air. It is denser than water (9.2 lb/gal) and vapors heavier than air. The compound does not occur naturally in the environment. The molecular formula of the compound is C6H5Cl. In the U.S, the production of the compound was declined by more than 60% during the 1960s. At present, the compound enjoys application in various end-user industries. In the past, organic compound was used to manufacture chemicals like DDT and phenol. However, the use of chemicals in manufacturing pesticides like DDT has been reduced because of reducing demand for DDT. Presently, the compound is used as a chemical intermediate to make various chemicals, degrease automobile parts, and solvent for some pesticide formulations. It is also used to make dyes, pesticides, and various other chemicals.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand for paints & coatings and the well-established personal care & cosmetics industry that is supporting the growth of the sector in this region. The rising geriatric population and continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector are also supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2833

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Key participants include Jiangsu Yangnong Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, J&K Scientific Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals, Applichem GmbH, Lanxess and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2833

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Chlorobenzene market held a market share of USD 2,245.9 Million in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Paradichlorobenzene segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 15.0% of the market by 2028. The elevating demand for insecticides and applicability of this type of chlorobenzene as a fumigant insecticide for controlling clothes moths contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The growing demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin and its use as a raw material in this resin also contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Agriculture segment held a considerable share of the market of 20.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on agriculture because of continuously elevating demand for food products and extensive application of the organic compound as an intermediate to herbicides to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established chemical industry and growing pharmaceutical sector is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

In context to Application, the Nitrochlorobenzenes segment held a considerable market share of more than 30.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Nitrochlorobenzenes segment is attributed to the wide arena of application of Nitrochlorobenzenes ranging from intermediates for pigments, dyes, pharmaceutical products like Paracetamol, rubber chemical, and pesticides, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

Download Summary report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2833

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chlorobenzene market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Monochlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Agriculture

Rubber & polymer

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paints & coatings

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Nitrochlorobenzenes

Solvents

Polysulfone Polymers

Room Deodorants

Moth Control

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Others

Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2833

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Chemical Surface Treatment Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-chemical-surface-treatment-market

Construction Film Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-construction-films-market

Geocells Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-geocells-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.