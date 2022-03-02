Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,603 in the last 365 days.

Province confirms first case of Avian Influenza in Bald Eagle

CANADA, March 2 - The Province is confirming a single case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI), subtype H5N1, has been found in a bald eagle on PEI’s north shore.

Highly pathogenic AI is a very serious bird disease that can be diagnosed in wild and domestic flocks, and spreads easily and quickly. This detection follows confirmed findings of the same pathogenic AI in both Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia. 

Members of the public are asked to help prevent disease spread by not handling or interacting with wild birds and should contact Fish and Wildlife at 902-368-4683 to report sick or dead wild birds. Sick or dying domestic birds should be reported to your veterinarian.

For inquiries or concerns about AI and domestic poultry, contact the Department of Agriculture and Land at 902-368-4880.

For inquiries or concerns about AI and human health, contact the Chief Public Health Office at 902-368-6414.

As this is an evolving issue, government will continue to monitor the situation and work alongside partners to ensure the health and safety of Islanders and wildlife.

Media contact: Jill Edwards Environment, Energy and Climate Action jedwards@gov.pe.ca 

Kip Ready Agriculture and Land kjready@gov.pe.ca 

You just read:

Province confirms first case of Avian Influenza in Bald Eagle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.