Province confirms first case of Avian Influenza in Bald Eagle

CANADA, March 2 - The Province is confirming a single case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI), subtype H5N1, has been found in a bald eagle on PEI’s north shore.

Highly pathogenic AI is a very serious bird disease that can be diagnosed in wild and domestic flocks, and spreads easily and quickly. This detection follows confirmed findings of the same pathogenic AI in both Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Members of the public are asked to help prevent disease spread by not handling or interacting with wild birds and should contact Fish and Wildlife at 902-368-4683 to report sick or dead wild birds. Sick or dying domestic birds should be reported to your veterinarian.

For inquiries or concerns about AI and domestic poultry, contact the Department of Agriculture and Land at 902-368-4880.

For inquiries or concerns about AI and human health, contact the Chief Public Health Office at 902-368-6414.

As this is an evolving issue, government will continue to monitor the situation and work alongside partners to ensure the health and safety of Islanders and wildlife.

Media contact: Jill Edwards Environment, Energy and Climate Action jedwards@gov.pe.ca

Kip Ready Agriculture and Land kjready@gov.pe.ca