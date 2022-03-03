Invocation of God for Requesting Rain on Friday in All Morocco's Mosques (Ministry)

MOROCCO, March 3 - By order of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, the invocation of God for the request of rain will be carried out next Friday in all the mosques of the Kingdom, announced Wednesday the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

This invocation, which perpetuates the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, peace and blessing be upon him, whenever rain is scarce and people need it, will be done through a unified preaching emphasizing the meaning of this blessed sunnah and the imploration of God by the faithful in such circumstances, while raising the usual rogatory prayers after Friday prayers in all mosques, said the ministry.

MAP 02 March 2022