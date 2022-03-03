Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,603 in the last 365 days.

Invocation of God for Requesting Rain on Friday in All Morocco's Mosques (Ministry)

Invocation of God for Requesting Rain on Friday in All Morocco's Mosques (Ministry)

MOROCCO, March 3 - By order of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, the invocation of God for the request of rain will be carried out next Friday in all the mosques of the Kingdom, announced Wednesday the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

This invocation, which perpetuates the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, peace and blessing be upon him, whenever rain is scarce and people need it, will be done through a unified preaching emphasizing the meaning of this blessed sunnah and the imploration of God by the faithful in such circumstances, while raising the usual rogatory prayers after Friday prayers in all mosques, said the ministry.

MAP 02 March 2022

You just read:

Invocation of God for Requesting Rain on Friday in All Morocco's Mosques (Ministry)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.