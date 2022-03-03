Bucharest, Rabat Agree to Continue Coordination for Transit of Moroccans from Ukraine Through Romanian Territory

MOROCCO, March 3 - Morocco and Romania agreed, Wednesday, to continue operational coordination for the safe reception on Romanian territory of Moroccan citizens coming from Ukraine with a view to their return to the Kingdom as soon as possible.

The announcement was made during a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, said in a statement, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On this occasion, Aurescu presented the assessment of the Romanian side of the worrying security developments in the region, assuring that his country will continue to show solidarity with all its partners, including offering protection and consular assistance to foreign citizens.

He also presented the measures taken by his country for the proper management of the influx of people from the borders, as well as the dynamics recorded in recent days.

For his part, Bourita expressed his particular appreciation for the operational and efficient way in which the Romanian authorities have managed and manage all the problems generated by the flow of people from the Romanian border, in the context of the crisis in Ukraine.

He also praised the support provided by Romania to facilitate the safe evacuation of Moroccan citizens from Ukraine, who particularly appreciated the way they were treated and assisted by the Romanian authorities.

"Since the beginning of the crisis and until now, more than 1,700 Moroccan citizens have benefited from the support of the Romanian authorities, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border," the statement said.

Referring to the excellent traditional relations between the two countries, in the context of the anniversary in 2022 of 60 years of diplomatic relations, the two ministers reiterated their willingness to deepen the political dialogue at all levels and develop cooperation on all levels.

They also agreed to make a bilateral visit to Bucharest or Rabat as soon as the international context allows, the statement concluded.

MAP 02 March 2022