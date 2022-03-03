Việt Nam pledges to promote human rights and fundamental freedom

VIETNAM, March 3 -

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the high-level segment of the 49th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

GENEVA — Việt Nam will promote the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms in a comprehensive and holistic manner, in all civil, political, economic, social, cultural and developmental aspects.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn spoke at the high-level segment of the 49th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

“Our efforts will focus in particular on the protection of vulnerable groups and combating violence and discrimination against them,” he said.

Việt Nam will also concentrate on the promotion of gender equality, especially for women and girls in the era of digital transformation; and on protection and promotion of human rights in addressing global issues, especially climate change, he said.

“We will work to promote the right to health, particularly in the unpredictable context of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” he said.

The country will also promote the right to decent work in joint efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the right to quality education based on equality of opportunity and universal access.

Addressing the event, the Vietnamese minister said: “The world is at a crucial juncture.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is draining resources, disrupting economies, deepening existing divides and inequalities, effectively wiping out years of development progress. For the first time in decades, extreme poverty is, once again, on the rise.”

“Meanwhile, violence and armed conflicts continue to break out and rage on in many areas, threatening peace, stability and development, undermining the prospect of a robust, sustainable recovery of the world economy.”

He said: “All this is on top of the existential threat of climate change and environmental degradation, which affects all nations and all peoples.”

He added that: “At the same time, never before, humanity holds so much power, enabled by advancements in technology and innovation, to influence and determine the character of the world we live in.”

Today’s technologies can foster connections and linkages to bring peoples and nations closer together, and can enhance dialogue, understanding and cooperation to ensure peace, stability, prosperity and to address the global challenges, he said.

“We can choose to shift towards a green, circular, digital economy which empowers people, improves livelihoods and protects the environment.”

“This opportunity urges us to build forward better, to ensure everyone is equal in the pursuit of happiness, freedom and sustainable development, and that no one is left behind,” Minister Sơn said.

For 77 years since its independence in 1945, Việt Nam has been taking on an unwavering commitment to delivering to our people the very values that the UN is striving for, he said.

He highlighted that people are at the heart of Việt Nam’s development strategy.

“They are both the chief beneficiary and the principal driver of Việt Nam’s development process.”

“We seek to balance GDP growth with cultural and social progress, environmental protection and climate resilience,” he said.

“This people-centric and holistic approach has enabled Việt Nam to effectively tackle challenges.”

Due to COVID-19, Việt Nam’s GDP growth in 2021 was 2.58 per cent and is projected to accelerate to 5.5 per cent this year.

The poverty rate continues to fall and Human Development Index keeps improving.

Facing the pandemic, with assistance from international partners, Việt Nam has effectively launched the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign. Việt Nam is now among the countries with the highest vaccination coverage with 97 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

The country is now preparing for a green and inclusive post-pandemic recovery, he said.

Noting that it was at this High Level Segment last year that Việt Nam formally presented its candidature for membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, Sơn said: “We pledge to make positive contributions to the work of the Council in the spirit of Mutual Respect, Dialogue and Cooperation, Ensuring All Human Rights, for All.”

“We stand ready to work closely with other member states and stakeholders to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the Human Rights Council through dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect.” — VNS