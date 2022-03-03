Lisa Cox, loved disability advocate, wins Excellence in Women's Leadership Award QLD division
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Cox, a loved and influential disability representative has won the Excellence in Women's Leadership Award QLD division for the year 2022. Both humbled and overwhelmed, Lisa Cox has graciously accepted the honour and hopes that this recognition will further her cause.
Lisa's purpose is to challenge and change the stereotypical representations of disability in mainstream popular culture, such as the media, marketing and advertising industries. These powerful industries shape social attitudes and have the ability to improve the public’s understanding of disability. In turn, this creates more opportunities for employment, better healthcare plus improved standards of living and social engagement for people with disabilities.
The history of Lisa’s work is a combination of circumstances over nearly 2 decades. Lisa had 2 university degrees and was a writer in advertising agencies when she acquired multiple disabilities. Since then, Lisa has uniquely fused her professional background and personal experiences to positively impact the lives of millions with her work. Lisa operates by collaborating with brands and businesses that share her vision. You could almost say that Lisa acts as a bridge between the disability community and parts of the business sector. Lisa is one of the only people successfully implementing this style of advocacy that is getting results.
Lisa’s strong point of difference is that she’s not just challenging the current status quo, but also using her platform to influence real change. Rather uniquely, Lisa is not advocating with unhelpful anger. Instead, she chooses to collaborate and educate. The result of Lisa’s powerful message hitting home is profoundly different from other speakers/authors in her field; seeing people with disabilities integrated as normal members of society, in a personal and professional realm. Lisa has a loyal following across social media (over 100K), allowing her to share her messages. Many elements within the media have shown disinterest in featuring this kind of content. In order to engage major platforms, Lisa Cox has managed to disarm the fear and pity response. It’s something that is rarely if ever, achieved by others in the disability advocacy space. Landing an opportunity to present a TedX pitch (following an ap plication process) is also noteworthy. In fact, becoming a familiar face and voice in the media is in itself a major achievement (considering Lisa’s life-threatening traumas), one that many people in Lisa’s position have not successfully done.
Disability is shrouded in misconceptions for many reasons, but one of them is because it’s an uncomfortable topic for many people. Her messges are wrapped in acceptance and humour, guiding people to look at how people with disalbities are represented. Her style of advocacy is not focused on anger or blame but gentle guidance that allows everyone to feel valued and heard.
Lisa Cox welcomes members of the disability community and those who want to further their understanding, to reach out to her. Lisa also welcomes members of the media to contact her so that she can work with them to portray disability in the correct light. Lisa Cox can be reached via her website: www.lisacox.co
The Audacious Agency
