Witham Based Junior School Supports Ukrainian Appeal in Braintree
Howbridge C of E Junior School have been calling for donations to support Ukrainian Refugees.
At our school, we have children from Ukrainian families, Russian families, and from Polish families, and we were wondering what we can do to help and be proactive.”WITHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howbridge C of E Junior School has been calling for donations to support Ukrainian Refugees. A local Polish supermarket in Braintree has become a hub for donations requesting items such as sleeping bags, pillows and first aid essentials.
— Lisa Dale, Headteacher of Howbridge C of E Junior School
Howbridge Church of England Junior School has been calling for donations in response to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, encouraging their school community to donate essentials to the local Polish supermarket.
The school has become a hotspot for donations with staff volunteering to transport essentials to Minidelikatesy Kubus, a local Polish supermarket located on Market Street in Braintree. Determined to make a difference, the school has been alerting their community to the appeal for donations and encouraging people to give what they can.
Lisa Dale, Headteacher at Howbridge C of E Junior School said, “At our school, we have children from Ukrainian families, Russian families, and from Polish families, and we were wondering what we can do to help and be proactive. One of our teachers is Polish and has a connection with the Polish supermarket, so we put out an appeal to our staff and children and which has spread to the wider community in our area.”
Pupils have been keen to support the appeal and are using it as an opportunity to donate spare sanitary items and essential medical kits to the school for transportation to Ukraine.
Lisa Dale continued, “Anybody can donate straight to the shop in Braintree, but we [Howbridge] are very happy to transport the donations to the shop when needed.”
Howbridge C of E Junior School is based in Witham, Essex. It is a part of the Vine Schools Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust based in Chelmsford. The Trust currently supports 23 primary schools across the East of England.
