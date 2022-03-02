Submit Release
Poe ukol sa health protocols sa pampublikong transportasyon:

Ang pagpapatupad at pagsunod sa minimum health protocols ay mahalaga sa gitna ng pagluwag ng mga restriksyon sa pampublikong transportasyon.

Sa mga istasyon ng tren, terminal at iba pang transportation hub, ang mga marshal ay makatutulong upang matiyak ang kaayusan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan.

Bumaba man ang mga kaso ng COVID-19, hindi pa tuluyang nawawala ang virus.

Ang pagiging kampante ay maaaring magdulot ng panibagong krisis. Kaya hindi tayo dapat tumigil sa pag-iingat.

Ang maayos at ligtas na pagkilos (mobility) ng ating mamamayan ay ating daan para sa new normal.

Poe on health protocols in public transport:

Strict adherence to minimum health protocols is imperative as restrictions in public transport ease.

In train stations, terminals and other transportation hubs, marshals can help enforce order and ensure safety standards remain in place.

COVID-19 cases have receded, but the virus is not yet gone.

Complacency can turn into a new round of crisis. We must not let our guard down.

The safe and sound mobility of our people will be our route to the new normal.

