Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

An autoimmune disease refers to a medical condition wherein the immune system attacks and destroys healthy cells, tissues, and organs of the body. It can also lead to abnormal growth and improper functioning of an organ. It can be effectively diagnosed using medical history, physical examination, blood tests, X-rays, and biopsy. Moreover, the overactive immune response is controlled through physical therapy, anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressant drugs, injections, and surgery.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Trends:

Due to the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, healthcare professionalsacross the globe are financing research and development (R&D) activitiesto integrate technological advancements in conducting medical diagnoses with faster and more precise results. Besides this, diagnostic centers are launching public awareness campaigns to educate individuals about autoimmune diseases and their available diagnosis and treatments, which in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.In addition, favorable government policiesand increasing healthcare expenditure are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Aesku.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMérieux SA (Institut Mérieux), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.), Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.), Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), SQI Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, disease, test, user and Region

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Breakup by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

Localized Autoimmune Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Thyroid

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

