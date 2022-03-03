Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,605 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve

AZERBAIJAN, March 3 - President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On March 1, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the current crisis in Ukraine and the issues of providing humanitarian assistance to...

02 march 2022, 11:31

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received in video format Shahin Seyidzade on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.