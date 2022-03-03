Soy Protein Ingredients Market Scope, Demand, Expansion, Opportunities For Growth and Key Players Strategies Upto 2026

Reports And Data

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 %.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The products in soy protein ingredients market serve as excellent sources of dietary protein. They provide amino acids that are essential for protein synthesis in muscles and other tissues. They are used to produce high protein foods as they are concentrates of soy proteins.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

Key Players:

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market is highly fragmented with major players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc., Wilmar International Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Ag Processing Inc., and Devansoy, among others, collectively constituting a competitive market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Soy protein isolates segment is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by the year 2026, showing the highest growth during the forecast period. Soy protein isolates are used for moisture retention and for enhancing the texture of food products.

Soybeans contain all the essential amino acids that are necessary for human nutrition and have been produced and harvested for thousands of years. People with diets high in soy protein and low in animal protein have lower risks of prostate and breast cancers than other populations.

Soy protein ingredients market products are sources of isoflavone for functional foods. Highest isoflavone content is found in hypocotyl flours, tofu, and cooked soybeans. Isoflavones are phytoestrogens that are dietary supplements and serve as raw materials to many food preparations. Their consumption helps maintain blood vessel health.

Soy grits are high protein high fiber, coarsely grounded toasted soybean. They find applications in improving the consistency of baked goods and serve as excellent cereals that provide a nutty flavor

Cereal blends are also called as soy fortified blended foods. It consists of cereal grains like wheat, corn, etc. and 10-30% of soy grits or soy flour. These low-cost nutritious foods are gaining popularity in Western countries and drive demand for soy protein ingredients market

The North American regional segment dominates the soy protein ingredients market with the U.S holding the largest share of the regional market followed by Canada and Mexico. The growth can be attributed to changing lifestyles, lack of balanced diet intake and introduction of novel products enriched with nutritional contents

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Soy flours

Others

Textured soy protein

Soy grits

Hydrolyzed soy proteins

Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacements

Infant Foods

Other Food Applications

Feed

Livestock

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Pet food

Aquafeed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Soy Protein Ingredients market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

