Snack Pellets Market Scope, Key Report Coverage, Demand and Supply Analysis, Business Opportunities By 2026

The global Snack Pellets market was worth USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Snack Pellets Market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. With rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for processed and convenience foods is rising. The increase in disposable incomes is further boosting the consumer spending on food consumption and establishing a healthy snacking trend in the market.

This document gives the latest information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected every aspect of the global industry and has resulted in various changes in the market scenario. The ever-evolving business landscape and the initial and future assessment of the impact are also examined in the report. The report discusses the significant aspects of the market and includes expert opinions on the current status, along with historical data.

Snack pellets have a longer shelf life and promise enhanced nutritive value in comparison to other conventional processed snacks. Moreover, market players are experimenting with and introducing new flavours and textures of snacks that come with nutritional claims. They are gradually penetrating the densely populated markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, to exploit the heavy demand for ideal snacks in the region. However, despite favourable growth scenarios in most regions, this market is expected to face difficulties due to operational complexities during food processing and a deficient transport system in some developing regions.

Key Players:

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J.R. Short Milling, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients, Mafin, Liven S.A., Van Marcke Foods, Grupo Industrial Michel, Bach Snacks, Leng-d'Or, Balance Foods, Inc., LE Caselle, Pasta Foods Ltd., Quality Pellets A/S, Chhajed Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pellsnack-Products GmbH, Noble Agro Foods

Further key findings from the report suggest-

The multigrain category under the type segmentation is the most prominent within the market. The segment is growing because of rising consumer focus on healthy snacking and low-fat content in snacks.

By form, the gelatinized segment held the largest market share in 2018. It is expected to dominate the market because of its benefits over other forms of pellets, such as a uniform thickness.

The die-face segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the period of forecast. The reason behind the fast-paced growth is the scope of diversity and creativity in offering new shapes and textures to snacks.

By technique, the single-screw extruder segment is expected to register the largest share in this market. Single screw extruders enable production of complex extruded snack food products, that are witnessing a high demand.

The twin-screw extruder segment is expected to register a modest rate of growth due to increasing applicability and enhanced technical ability to produce different shapes of snack pellets.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelatinized

Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Snack Pellets market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Snack Pellets market?

