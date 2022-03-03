Intelligent Solutions For Business Processes Drive The Legal Software Market Growth

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s legal software (focus on machine learning) market research shows that the increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of market. Intelligent business process includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the business processes. Legal software (focus on machine learning) market strategies include AI, which is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. Software solutions are highly adopted in developed countries like the USA to achieve benefits, such as contract management and efficient legal data analysis. Machine learning helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them. According to Legal Technology Survey Report by ABA Surveying, 35% of respondents from large firms with over 500 attorneys reported they used AI and 16% of respondents at firms with 100 or more attorneys were most likely considering an AI purchase. The growing demand to adopt machine learning in the law firms drives the global legal software (focus on machine learning) market growth.

In November 2020, Onit, Inc., a USA based provider of enterprise spend management software acquired McCarthyFinch for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Onit, Inc intends to use the McCarthyFinch’s AI skills to beef up its legal workflow software offerings. McCarthyFinch, an Auckland based company specialized in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Data Science, Law, LegalTech, and LegalAI.

The global legal software market size is expected to grow from $0.33 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The change in the legal software market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $0.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Major players covered in the global legal software industry are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, GoogleInc., BaiduInc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Intel Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, BigMLInc, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Wipro, Nuance Communications, KNIME.com AG, RapidMinerInc, Angoss Software Corporation, H2O.ai, Alpine Data, Domino Data LabInc., Dataiku, Luminoso TechnologiesInc., TrademarkVision, Fractal Analytics Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata, Dell Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

TBRC’s global legal software (focus on machine learning) market segments is divided by application into ediscovery, legal research, by end-user into corporate legal departments, law firms, by technology into machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, by deployment mode into cloud, on-premise.

