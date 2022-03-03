Camping Tent Market Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Size, Research Report 2022-2027

Camping Tent Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global camping tent market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global camping tent market reached a value of US$ 2.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2022-2027. A camping tent represents a temporary shelter made of durable materials and is widely used during outdoor recreational activities, such as camping and hiking. Besides accommodation, camping tents are also utilized to store luggage. They are available in various fabrics, sizes, pole types, colors, etc., that can be customized as per consumer requirements. Some product variants include tents made from eco-friendly and lightweight materials that are more compact, economical, convenient to assemble, etc.

Global Camping Tent Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities among individuals to de-stress from hectic lifestyles is primarily driving the camping tent market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to the lack of physical activities is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the growing promotion of numerous outdoor activities through travel blogs and websites is encouraging traveling and camping at off-beat locations. As a result, several vendors and manufacturers are focusing on launching proper camping tents that cater to the diversified needs of the consumers. Moreover, the easy availability of camping tents through organized distribution channels, including specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, etc., will continue to propel the global camping tent market over the forecasted period.

Global Camping Tent Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

• AMG GROUP

• Hilleberg

• Newell Brands

• Johnson Outdoors Inc

• Oase Outdoors

• Big Agnes

• Exxel Outdoors

• NEMO Equipment

• Sports Direct International

• Simex Outdoor International

• Skandika

• Snugpak

• VF Corporation

Market Breakup by Tent Type:

• Tunnel Tent

• Dome Tent

• Geodesic Tent

• Others

Market Breakup by Tent Capacity:

• One Person

• Two Persons

• Three or More Persons

Market Breakup by End-Use:

• Recreational Activities

• Military and Civil

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

