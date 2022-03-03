Top Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Companies in 2022 | IMARC Group

Virtual Reality Gaming Companies

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality gaming refers to the new generation of computer games integrated with virtual reality (VR) technology that allows an individual to experience playing in a three-dimensional (3D) environment. It employs virtual reality headsets, motion capture methods, game controllers, or the multi-projected set-up to create a real-world environment that simulate a user's physical presence in an unreal world. It provides cutting-edge capabilities that enrich the overall gaming experience.

The global virtual reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 18.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The increasing demand for e-sports across the globe is creating numerous growth opportunities for companies in the virtual reality gaming market. The increasing number of start-up companies that are entering the market with innovative software and content offerings are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, several key players are also launching advanced hardware and accessories based on their capabilities as a part of the business strategy, thereby providing an impetus to the virtual reality gaming market growth. The prominent players in the market are further focused on adopting cloud models in VR gaming to aid the users with an improved gaming experience and allow them to customize their gaming library. Apart from this, they are entering strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position using cloud technology in the virtual reality gaming industry, thereby favorably impacting the market growth.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market:

• Fove

• Google

• HTC

• Facebook

• Razor

• Samsung

• Sony

• Zeiss International

• AMD

• GoPro

• Largan Precision

• Nvidia

• Qualcomm

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

