Judiciary Committee – Week 8, 2022

HF 2123 – Allow authorities to distribute ID information in missing person cases

HF 2123 expands the authority of criminal and juvenile justice agencies to redisseminate information. Under current law, they can distribute arrest data (name, photograph, physical description, etc.) for people who are wanted or have an arrest warrant. The bill expands that authority to include distributing pictures from the Iowa Department of Transportation missing persons and amber alert suspects. [3/1: short form]

SF 2183 defines antisemitism to match the working definition used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance on May 26, 2016. It instructs agencies to include it in determining discriminatory acts and in discrimination training. It does not create any claim or standing for suit. [3/2: 48-0 (Absent: Kinney, Zumbach)]