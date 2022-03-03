SAJA Roars into the Crypto Limelight with Exciting Re-Launch

MTV reality TV star, Scott “Big Cat” Pfaff, is also joining the team for the exciting event.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAJA Enterprises LLC is pleased to announce is roaring into the crypto limelight with the re-launch of its brand-new token, SAJA (token symbol: SJA), as well as its exciting partnership with celebrity Scott “Big Cat” Pfaff. The re-launch took place on February 26th, 2022.SAJA Enterprises is the creator and developer of the most innovative token to hit the market – SAJA . The company’s aim is to protect lions on a global scale by partnering with various organizations supporting lion conservation efforts. SAJA has begun a collaboration with the WCN, the parent organization for the Lion Recovery Fund, and has goals to support other organizations that safeguard lion habitats through rescue and recovery.In the company’s most recent news, SAJA Enterprises re-launched its token with an improved set of tokenomics. SAJA is an alt coin on the defi space (ERC20) network and was created as charity token and also as a means of educating and protecting the crypto community from scammers and potential ‘rug-pull’ projects. The company’s innovative utility will identify scams and warn investors before they are victimized.“We have created a compelling new crypto token with unique tokenomics that gives investors massive rewards, all while contributing to wildlife conservation,” says a spokesperson for the SAJA team. “A portion of each and every transaction is deposited into the charity wallet, while we support investors through our safeguarding strategies, including SAJA Defender, SAJA Seal, SAJA Seal Influencer, and SAJA Insight.”In addition to re-launching its new token, SAJA has also made a game-changing partnership with Scott “Big Cat” Pfaff, a wildly popular reality TV star on MTV. Scott has a very large social presence and following which will help support the company’s mission in numerous ways.“Super excited to be joining the Saja team!” exclaims Scott Pfaff. “The mission to save wild lions is something personal to me and as someone new to the crypto space, the mission of informing and protecting people invested in crypto is something that really drew me to wanting to work with and be a part of SAJA. Excited for the future of the project and to be able to contribute.”For more information about SAJA Enterprises, or the SAJA token, please visit https://www.sajatoken.com/ About SAJA Enterprises LLCSAJA Enterprises is the creator and developer of the brand-new SAJA token, which was officially launched on October 3rd, 2021. Realizing a limitation with their tokenomics, the team did a re-launch on February 26th, 2022 – a move that boasts a new and improved set of tokenomics to better the community and the company’s holders.The word ‘SAJA’ stands for lion in the Korean language and is meant to represent the company’s ‘inner lion’ – strength, leadership, and loyalty.