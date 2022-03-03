Big Data Analytics in Automotive Market 2022 | Global Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Challenges - 2029

AMR Logo

Global “Big Data Analytics in Automotive Market" is expected to grow at a steady growth during the forecast period 2022-2029.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awareness regarding benefits of big data analytics, advancement in big data platforms, unremitting investment by web giants and automotive leaders, and growth in volume of data drive big data analytics in automotive market.

However, lack of analytical specialists and uncertain big data strategies are expected to restrain the growth of big data analytics in the automotive market. The advancement of cloud analytics makes way for different growth opportunities.

Although scalability & maintenance of the system and privacy of the data are two of the biggest challenges for the market in the near future.

The big data analytics market is in its initial stage and is recognized by moderate competition. Leaders of the market adopt new product launch and product innovation as their key strategies to improve their market share and extend their portfolio.

For instance, SmartDrive Systems, Inc. introduced SmartIQ Transport Intelligence suite for real-time actionable information, predictive analysis, and prescriptive actions on January 2016.

The market is segmented by component, services, application, and geography. By component, it is bifurcated into hardware, software and services. By services, it is divided into managed service and professional service.

By application, it is categorized into product development, manufacturing & supply chain, after-sales, warranty & dealer management, connected vehicles & intelligent transportation, and marketing, sales & other applications. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Big Cloud Analytics, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Deloitte LLP, Fractal Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Rackspace, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and SmartDrive Systems, Inc. are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of big data analytics.

• The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 2016-2023, which helps in recognizing the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the global big data analytics market by the types helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

• Key market players within the big data analytics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global big data analytics solutions and services.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

