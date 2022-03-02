Submit Release
Student Members Get the Vote

On March 1, the Washington State House of Representatives debated the bill that would give student members voting rights on the Board. The bill passed with 60 yeas and 38 nays. Both student representatives and several of their peers had testified in support of this legislation.

The following is a message from student member, McKenna Roberts:

We were excited to see the House pass SSB 5497 off the floor yesterday! As the current student members, Pavan and I are so excited for this small but impactful change to better center student voice and ensure the Board is responsive to those most directly impacted by its policy decisions. On behalf of the State Board of Education, and especially from me and Pavan, thank you for all your support!

