San Jose - Evergreen Community College District's Center for Economic Mobility Receives WASC Accreditation

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Community College District (SJECCD) is pleased to announce that its Center for Economic Mobility, San José’s continuing education institution, has been granted accreditation status by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

The Center for Economic Mobility (CEM) offers continuing education, including financial literacy, career development and readiness, adult education, workforce development, community and contract education, parent and family education, and K-12 programs.

The educational focus of CEM is serving students and community members with an equity mindset, leading to increased pathways to high-skill, high-wage, high-demand careers in the local workforce. The institution works closely with K-12 school districts, community-based organizations, regional industry, and state and national networks to leverage services and resources.

"We are honored that the WASC accreditation team saw the value the Center for Economic Mobility brings to our community through the outstanding programs and services it provides,” said SJECCD Interim Chancellor Raúl Rodríguez. “The accreditation process challenged us to be self-critical and provided valuable advice and guidance that will help us improve our students’ experience. I want to thank the WASC team for their support.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to meet the needs of the community, CEM created the Parent Academy to empower and equip parents and caregivers with educational and digital tools and resources to increase student achievement, promote parent self-advocacy, and prepare parents for employment or college-level coursework.

The Center’s most recent offering is Latinx in Finance, an eight-week program dedicated to educating bilingual students for employment in the financial services sector and helping employers hire culturally and linguistically competent students of all backgrounds. The industry-driven program is supported by Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Unidos US.

The accreditation announcement was made after CEM completed a detailed report and hosted an initial visit by fellow educators to examine the programs in relation to student learning and well-being based on WASC criteria.

“The visiting committee commends CEM for their dedication, support and willingness to go beyond what is expected in order to assist its students in completing their courses and creating a new pathway in their lives,” the accreditation team announced.

WASC accreditation validates the integrity of an educational entity’s programs and transcripts and assures a community that the organization’s goals are appropriate and being accomplished through a viable education program. Furthermore, WASC accreditation is a certification to the public that the institution is committed to continuous improvement and high-quality learning and well-being for all students.

About the Center for Economic Mobility:

CEM exists as an educational institute of San José - Evergreen Community College District dedicated to delivering accessible, flexible, and innovative postsecondary education and career programs. CEM strives for excellence by being involved in continuous collaborations with an array of organizations and industry partners to ensure offered programs meet the economic development needs of the diverse community and the ever-changing workforce. Learn more at www.sjeccd-cem.org.

About WASC:

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States, works closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State. WASC provides assistance to schools worldwide, especially in California, Hawaii, Guam, Asia, the Pacific Region, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. To learn more, please visit the WASC website at www.acswasc.org or contact the WASC office directly.