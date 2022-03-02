DHHL News Release: DHHL Community Development Program Awards Fourteen Grants

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has announced fourteen recipients of the DHHL Community Development Program, who will each receive a portion of $859,375 in grants.

In June 2021, the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) approved a total of $1,000,000 from the Native Hawaiian Rehabilitation Fund (NHRF) for the current fiscal year. The funds were administratively allocated as $100,000 for Capacity Building and $900,000 for Regional Plan Priority Projects.

DHHL makes available annual grant funding to nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a purpose to benefit native Hawaiians. The Department has offered grants in several program areas over the years as a means of implementing the community development component of the rehabilitation fund. Grant offerings reflect DHHL priorities and community interests.

In this round of grants, DHHL solicited proposals for Capacity Building and Regional Plan Priority Projects. The Capacity Building grant is intended to help beneficiary organizations deliver on their mission and community vision by enhancing and strengthening their organizational capacity. The Regional Plan Priority Project grant is intended to help beneficiary organizations lead and implement a priority project that is identified in an HHC-approved Regional Plan.

A total of 14 applications were received.

Project Implementation: Capacity Building

($5,000) – La‘i ‘Ōpua 2020 for its WorkForce Development program to increase communications and to renew and increase partnerships, by using a variety of methods, including the following: beneficiary consultation, in coordination with Villages of La‘i ‘Ōpua Association, conducting puwalu, sending newsletters, and website design.

($5,000) – Moloka'i Homestead Farmers Alliance to conduct community workshops on business planning and the US Internal Revenue Service Section 501(c)(3) federal tax-exemption application process for charitable organizations.

($5,000) – Pa'upena Community Development, Inc. to establish and hire a part-time executive director position and mentor next-generation leaders.

($5,000) – Princess Kahanu Estates Association to establish a permanent imu as a place for gathering, sharing of cultural practices, and community engagement.

($5,000) – Wakiu Community Development Corporation to build organizational capacity by engaging in a strategic planning process, community engagement, program development, and evaluation, including fund development. Wakiu CDC is a new organization representing East Maui beneficiaries.

Regional Plan Priority Projects

($100,000) – Five Mountains Hawai‘i, Inc. for the Waimea Nui Regional Plan Priority Project: Waimea Hawaiian Homestead Community Complex – Planning. Funds will be used for engineer and architect planning and design services for the rural health center. The center will be located within the Waimea Hawaiian Homestead Community Complex, on Hawaiian Home Lands. This is a joint project with the Waimea Nui Community Development Corporation and Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders’ Association Inc.(WHHAI). Five Mountains represents the native health division of WHHAI.

($100,000) – Ho'opili Farmers Association for the Moloka'i Regional Plan Priority Project: Shared Farm Equipment. Funds will be used to build on Napualei o Hina's (NOH) earlier work by using NOH's data to expand the shared equipment project and provide equipment to assist farmers to expand their farms without substantial capital investment. This is a joint project with NOH and the Ahupua'a o Moloka'i, both of whom are championing this project.

($100,000) – Kalama'ula Homesteaders Association (KHA) for the Moloka'i Regional Plan Priority Project: Roads Improvements. Funds will be used to inventory, assess conditions, and prioritize the needs for road improvements in and around Kalamaula and Ho'olehua homesteads.

($100,000) – La'i 'Ōpua 2020 for the Kealakehe-La'i 'Ōpua 2020 Regional Plan Priority Project: North Kona Water Source Development and Storage. Funds will be used for stakeholder and community outreach regarding the water source development project. The project is expected to support DHHL Homestead development projects and the supporting community facilities.

($100,000) – Princess Kahanu Estates Association for the Nānākuli Regional Plan Priority Project: Identify and Pursue Opportunity for "Pono Economic Development" and Community Action. Funds will be used to expand the existing community center including enclosing the patio area to use as a multi-purpose room, adding a certified kitchen, and plans for a larger, new pavilion.

($100,000) – Waimea Hawaiian Homesteaders' Association, Inc. for the Waimea Nui Regional Plan Priority Project: Support and Assist Agricultural and Pastoral Lessees in Waimea Nui. Funds will be used to assist 250 homestead ranchers to access federal technical assistance and funding resources, develop ranch plans, and replace or build fencing. This project is a response to the devastation caused by the summer 2021 wildfire.

$100,000 to Waimea Nui Community Development Corporation (WNCDC) for the Waimea Nui Regional Plan Priority Project: Waimea Hawaiian Homestead Community Complex – Planning. Funds will be used to complete the necessary funding for WNCDC to begin construction of a County water line and road to the property.

($85,000) – Keaukaha Pana'ewa Farmers Alliance, using Fiscal Sponsor Keaukaha Panaewa Community Alliance for the Pana'ewa Regional Plan Priority Project: Agriculture Marketing and Training Center. Funds will be used for completing the required Hawai'i Revised Statutes Chapter 343 Environmental Assessment.

($49,375) – Kailapa Community Association for the Kawaihae Regional Plan Priority Project: Kawaihae Water and Energy Research and Development. Funds will be used for the research and feasibility to use a DHHL well and de-salinization treatment facility as the water source for the DHHL-owned Kawaihae Unit #1 water system (PWS No. 164), which serves the Kailapa homestead.

Future grant solicitations are anticipated in Fiscal Year 2023, subject to HHC’s approval of funding.

