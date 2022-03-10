ZootPro Changing Landscape of Collaborative Real Estate

ZootPro is a software product that helps real estate agents to find, hire, and pay other affiliated agents with collaborative efforts.

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The makers of ZootPro are pleased to announce the official launch of its game-changing real estate collaboration tool.ZootPro Inc. is a software product that helps real estate sales agents to find, hire, and pay other affiliated real estate agents (agents of the same brokerage) to assist with licensed real estate activities, such as showings, home inspections, walkthroughs, and more. ZootPro is ideal for a variety of agents who are at different stages of their career, including new agents who need a boost of support, established agents looking to develop a better work-life balance, brokerages looking to improve agent engagement and retention, and even home service providers, such as home inspectors.“Today, agents might try to find help online and use services that advertise ‘showing assistants,’ but unfortunately these services can lead the agent to inadvertently violate realtor rules or brokerage agreements because the agent who is the ‘showing assistant’ is unclear - and most times is not an affiliated agent,” says founder of ZootPro, Yvonne Oriaku. “Our mission is to provide a trusted outsourcing tool for these agents to find affiliated agents they can legally work with, all at the touch of a button.”The ZootPro platform is specifically designed with a wide breadth of powerful and innovative features, including:• Easily find affiliated real estate agents to host showings and open houses when selling agent is unavailable• Find affiliated agents to stand in at appraisals, home inspections, and walkthroughs• Track all activity conducted by hiring side and service provision side• Access approved and vetted vendors to assist with real estate transactions• And much more!For the next 45 days, ZootPro is offering agents to use its innovative software for free, after which there are two tiers of membership for these essentials at a low cost of just $7.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly.For more information about ZootPro, or to sign up for the free 45-day trial, please visit www.zootpro.com About ZootProZootPro is the first comprehensive technology task outsourcing solution for the real estate industry. The innovative platform allows agents from multiple brokerages to find and outsource licensed real estate activities, without breaking their affiliations, realtor rules, or the broker-agent agreement. ZootPro takes into consideration every facet of real estate sales activities, such as showings, open houses, and even referrals.