Indoor Science Creates a Scientific Advisory Board

Indoor Science, a premier Indoor Air Quality, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Industrial Hygiene consulting firm is creating a Scientific Advisory Board

Indoor Science, a premier Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ), and Industrial Hygiene (IH) consulting firm in the United States, is proud to announce that they have created a Scientific Advisory Board with goals of:



Providing scientific thought leadership

Guiding Indoor Science in its research and development of new offerings

Evaluating Indoor Science practices to ensure it is meeting scientific standards of excellence

Attracting new business opportunities for Indoor Science

Introducing Indoor Science to new important technologies

“We have always put science at the forefront of our work,” said Ian Cull, Chief Science Officer of Indoor Science. “However, the Scientific Advisory Board brings in an outside perspective from leaders in IAQ research and practice. This board will help us stay at the cutting edge of indoor environmental quality unlike any other national consulting firm.”

Board Members

Dr. Brent Stephens - A Professor and Department Chair in the Department of Civil, Architectural, and Environmental Engineering (CAEE) at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. He is an expert in indoor air quality (IAQ), with over 10 years of experience performing laboratory and field assessments for energy and IAQ. Mr. Stephens also has experience developing models for building energy use, indoor pollutant dynamics, infectious disease transmission, indoor air cleaning, and impacts of indoor air pollution exposures on human health.

Dr. Seema Bhangar - A Senior Indoor Air Quality Manager at WeWork, a commercial real estate company that provides flexible workspaces. Previously 10+ years in teaching and research in public health and environmental engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ian Cull CIH, PE - The Founder and Chief Science Officer of Indoor Science has trained over 10,000 industry peers to deepen their knowledge of indoor air quality (IAQ). Mr. Cull is an internationally recognized consultant with experience handling complex IAQ problems the globe. He has served as an expert witness on several federal court cases related to IAQ.

About Indoor Science

Indoor Science is a premier indoor air quality, environmental quality and industrial hygiene consulting firm. For 20 years Indoor Science has served over 15,000 commercial, residential, multi-national, and government clients. Service offerings include indoor environmental quality assessments, expert witness consultations, professional training, and testing for air quality concerns such as mold, asbestos, radon, lead paint, VOCs, odors, Legionella, and ventilation studies related to COVID. For more information about our service offerings visit our website, www.indoorscience.com or call us at (312) 920-9393.