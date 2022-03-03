FAMILY-OWNED BOTTICELLI BRINGS ITS SAUCES AND PRODUCTS FROM ITALY TO EXPO WEST
Showcasing the best and brightest foods, supplements, home and lifestyle products.COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s Natural Products Expo West, held in Anaheim, California March 8 – 12, Botticelli will transport attendees to Sicily with a taste of its family-made sauces and Italian pantry goods. Highlighting its sauces delicious enough to impress any Italian nonna, the family-owned company will be at Booth #1687.
The New York-based brand, owned by the Asaro family since its inception in 2002, is dedicated to jarring and bottling Italian products only from the farms and people of Italy. Run by the fourth generation of farmers and grocers from and in Sicily, the Asaros began Botticelli by working with their aunt to source only the purest oil from her olive grove on the Italian island famed for its sun-bathed terroir and unparalleled olive oils.
Today, Botticelli has expanded to a regional staple in Northeast grocery stores and supermarkets. Its product line includes 20 plus sauces for everyone’s dinnertime needs, from classic tomato-based recipes made from closely monitored tomato farms in Italy to creamy alfredo, pesto and primavera; balsamic vinegars and jarred pantry goods like pre-made antipasti. All are made with the simplest, purest ingredients.
Regardless of its rapid expansion, Botticelli’s close-knit team never sways from supporting growers in Italy to produce its pure, simple products delivered at an affordable price. Botticelli will not bottle any product without extensive quality reviews from its team of selective Italian tasters. By 2023, father-and-son team Salvatore and Joseph Asaro plan to have fully vertical integration on their farm and packing facility in Sicily.
Botticelli is available nationwide at a myriad of chain supermarkets and grocers, including Stop & Shop, Acme, Shoprite, Giant, BJs wholesale and more.
To learn more about Botticelli, visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.
###
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Botticelli and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent & Company, Inc.
+1 212-966-0024
pam@trentandcompany.com