Human Rights Group Tells Senate Committee Mental Health Screening of Children and Teens Is Ineffective and Harmful

No screening method can differentiate between the sadness which is very common in teens and deeper depression requiring treatment. Labeling normal teens with a mental disorder changes the way they see themselves and can ruin their lives.

Increased screening results in increased psychiatric drugging of children, exposing them to the drugs’ risks of harmful side effects, including diabetes, movement disorders, aggression, psychosis, mania, suicide and violence.

WARNING: Anyone wishing to discontinue or change the dose of an ADHD drug or other psychiatric drug is cautioned to do so only under the supervision of a physician because of potentially dangerous withdrawal symptoms.