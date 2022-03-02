Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre is one of Edmonton's first clinics to offer customized women's health treatments
Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre is Edmonton's first cosmetic clinics to offer customized women's health treatments using Fotona Vaginal Laser and Votiva RFEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre is one of Edmonton's first cosmetic clinics to offer customized women's health treatments. Two distinct machines and various applications are used to customize treatments for each concern. At Albany Cosmetic and Laser Center, we do not believe in one-size-fits-all treatments; instead, we strive to tailor treatments to each client's specific concerns, medical history, and budget," explained Dima Omran R.N.
Votiva, manufactured by Inmode, is a vaginal tightening treatment approved by Health Canada to treat vaginal laxity, dryness, and sexual dysfunction. Votiva is an innovative vaginal tightening device that uses radiofrequency energy to rejuvenate the vagina. Votiva promotes the growth of glycogen-rich epithelium, increases vasculature, and enhances collagen synthesis in the internal vaginal area by providing uniform deep heating for regeneration and repair. Another application for Votiva is Fractora, which uses fractionated radiofrequency energy and microneedles to renew the exterior vaginal tissue. Fractora regenerates younger, healthier tissue in the deep layers of the skin by increasing collagen and elastin levels, improving skin tone and texture.
Fotona YAG: erbium-doped yttrium-a SMOOTH is a non-ablative, non-invasive laser procedure. Water is highly absorbed by the Er: Yag laser, which regulates collagen heating in the deeper mucosa without causing damage to the surface layers. The thermal effects stimulate collagen production in the vaginal canal, urethral orifice region, and anterior vaginal wall, strengthening the connective tissue in the vaginal canal to improve pelvic floor support and alleviate symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction. Fotona Er: Yag offers a variety of treatments for women who suffer from urinary incontinence, dyspareunia, the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), vulvovaginal laxity, and vulvovaginal darkening. Fotona supple IncontiLase® is a non-invasive, quick, and effective treatment that significantly improves the quality of life for clients who suffer from urinary incontinence. Another Fotona Laser application is IntimaLase®, which treats vaginal relaxation syndrome. It is a quick and simple ambulatory procedure that causes little discomfort to the patient and has no adverse effects. It is injected into the vaginal canal and introitus region, resulting in decreased vaginal laxity and improved vaginal relaxation syndrome.
ProlapLase® is a novel and unique non-invasive Er: YAG laser treatment option for prolapsed pelvic organs. RenovaLase® is a novel and innovative non-invasive Er: YAG laser therapy for symptoms of vaginal atrophy and can help with vaginal whitening. "Here at Albany Laser Center, we listen to our clients, understand their concerns, and provide the best treatment option that matches their needs," Dr. Adel Abdulhafid, MD, FRCSC, explained.
