EXPERIENCE THE INDUSTRY’S FIRST EVER UPCYCLED BARLEYMILK AT EXPO WEST
The Oregon-based brand is on a mission to better the planet with an amazing-tasting plant milk made from upcycled barley.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees at this year’s Expo West will have the opportunity to experience Take Two: the first brand in the plant milk arena to make its product from an upcycled ingredient. During one of the country’s largest events for natural products, Take Two will be dishing samples of its smooth, frothy barleymilk and inspiring attendees with/on the importance of giving food waste a second chance. Swing by booth #231 to learn about – and get a taste of – three varieties of Take Two Barleymilk: Original, Barista, and Chocolate.
Barleymilk is the first-of-its-kind on the market. It has a similar consistency to oat milk: thick, creamy, smooth. And it has a slightly golden hue, from the rich, natural color of barley grain. It’s wonderful on its own or in smoothies, cereal, and coffee; frothed in cappuccinos; and in all your favorite recipes.
For those who aren’t familiar with barley, historically and traditionally, it has been used for making bread, tea, and beer. With global increased focus on sustainability and upcycling, this ancient grain is now making its way into more and more mainstream food and beverage products, such as barleymilk. When Take Two’s co-founders, Jerek and Matt, discovered that when beer manufacturers are finished using the sugars (starches) from barley in beer production, they typically send the leftovers to landfills or to feed livestock, they became passionate about finding a way to give the spent grain a second chance and a second life. Post beer-production spent grain is still full of life, and can be transformed, processed, and upcycled into food ingredients such as barley protein and barley fiber. It is this upcycled barley protein Take Two uses in their barleymilk.
This discovery – and therefore upcycling – is at the crux of Take Two’s mission to make an incredible-tasting milk that creates positive impacts in the food system and for the planet. With a little magic and a lot of hard work, Jerek, Matt and the Take Two team now help save the spent grain – which would have otherwise been considered “waste” – by using it in their creamy, delicious, sustainable plant-based milk (and what may just be the creamiest most sustainable plant-based milk on the market). By creating a mission, impact, and purpose-driven company centered on upcycling and its positive impacts, the brand has already saved hundreds of thousands of pounds of spent grain, conserved millions of gallons of water, and avoided literally tons of greenhouse gas emissions. And they just launched at the start of the pandemic, March 2020.
Take Two sources upcycled barley protein from sustainable ingredient supplier EverGrain, and will be sharing samples of their product at two happy hour events hosted by EverGrain in the NPEW Press Room on March 9th and 10th at 5 to 6:30pm. Additionally, you will catch glimpses of Take Two at the following booths and showcases:
• Upcycled Food Association at Booth #135 on Saturday, March 12th at 1pm - 1:45pm
• Expo West's Natural Product Showcase & Sustainable Product Showcase
• Distant Lands Coffee, Booth #N744 – Hot Products North Hall
Expo West attendees can come by the Take Two booth any time (231) to meet the Take Two team and learn how Take Two helps make the planet healthier. Expo West takes place in Anaheim, California from March 8 through March 12 and hosts the leading brands in the natural and organic industry.
To learn more about Take Two, visit them on their website, Instagram and Facebook.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Take Two and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent & Company, Inc.
+1 212-966-0024
pam@trentandcompany.com