VampBros Announces Launch of Exciting New NFT Collection

CHINA, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of VampBros , Ed L is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its brand-new and innovative NFT collection on April 7th, 2022.VampBros is an up-and-coming NFT collection that is focused on streetwear fashion, investing and Web3.0. The collection consists of 10,000 unique and one-of-a-kind NFT that provides owners with access to an online exclusive network, along with VIP access to merch and Web3.0 applications.“This is an amazing collection of VampBros from a long-lost time in the Far East,” says Ed. “Each VampBros NFT is one-of-a-kind and has combinations that may be very rare - and thus very unique. Owning a VampBros gives owners exclusive access to VampVerse, where you have the chance to buy limited streetwear merch, future collabs, NFT drops, and much more that will be revealed over time. ""We are inspired by the cool streetwear culture and icons like Off-White and Supreme and is excited to develop an all-exclusive line of merch for VampBros which will be produced in limited run and and will never be reproduced again in its original form. The merch you acquired will truly be exclusive and very limited. ”“We are also developing #Blood tokens that you can stake with an NFT and use it to buy merch, in-game items, access to events. new NFTs, and more,” Ed continues. “We will build the VampVerse community to be a premier Web3.0 brand driven by our shared passion in NFTs, networking, streetwear fashion, and the metaverse. Join us by purchasing a VampBros NFT or just by joining our Discord, where you will be part of the global network of VampBros - like-minded people from all walks of life.”VampBros will be available for pre-sale on March 25th, 2022, at 11am EST at 0.08 ETH and will fully launch on April 7th, 2022, at 11am EST. At this time, 10,000 VampBros will be listed on Opensea for public purchase at 0.1 ETH. There will also be exclusive and very limited merch with a limited print run, never to be reproduced again. Some items not available in the VampBros merch store will also be raffled off for lucky winners.For more information about VampBros, please join https://discord.gg/J2fyAdEpcr or on Twitter https://twitter.com/VampBigBro About VampBrosVampBros was founded by Ed L who is an Asia-based executive leader who has worked in some of the world's biggest companies, in addition to being an entrepreneur. He is an avid investor, NFT enthusiast, and is very excited with Web3.0 and the endless possibilities it can bring. Being young at heart, Ed is very into streetwear fashion, investing, and community building. He is committed to building a vibrant VampVerse community and bring all like-minded VampBros to ‘Vamp the world’ together.VampBros’ tagline for its collection is ‘Vamping the world, one VampBro at a time.’