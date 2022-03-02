Management and Strategy Institute announces winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for March 2022
The Management and Strategy Institute announces the March 2022 winners of the Continuous Improvement Award. A total of nine winners were awarded.DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute is excited to announce the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for March 2022. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. Winners must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement of themselves through volunteer work.
Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for March 2022:
Faris Alsaedi
Tony Baxter
Angela Even
Ryoichi Adebola
Troy Sherilyn
Tomas Ford
Robyn Erickson
Katrina Allen
Valerie Sandoval
About the Management and Strategy Institute:
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.
MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.
