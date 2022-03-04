US Tamils Ask UNHRC Do not Use Stall Tactics to Delay Long-awaited Justice for Tamil Victims in Sri Lanka

Unexploded cluster munitions have been found in Sri Lanka, a UN expert Allan Poston on land mines has claimed

Sri Lanka should be sent before the ICC, and a real political solution by holding UN monitored referendum for the Tamils needs to be on the agenda at the UNHRC.

Unlawful land seizure in the East was the one of many reasons why the Tamils took up arms to stop Sri Lankan aggression.” — Tamils for Biden